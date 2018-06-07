After Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday, LeBron James had a lot of positive things to say about his opposition the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors took a 3-0 lead in the series thanks to 43 points from Kevin Durant in the 110-102 road victory. James called Durant "one of the best players I've ever played against, that this league has ever seen" in addition to saying he was an "assassin" and his game-clinching three-pointer with left than a minute left was "one of those assassin plays."

Although Durant deserved tons of praise for his performance, James made sure to not limit his comments to just the 2017 Finals MVP. James compared the Warriors and their ability to consistently play smart and put pressure on their opponents because they won't make a mistake themselves to what the New England Patriots have been able to do in the NFL.

LeBron: “It’s almost like playing the Patriots” pic.twitter.com/E2c7qWlAkJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 7, 2018

LeBron on KD’s three: “That’s one of those assassin plays” pic.twitter.com/7D6PMbkl26 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 7, 2018

The Warriors will look to close the series Friday in Cleveland and get the first sweep in the NBA Finals since the Spurs swept the Cavaliers in 2007. If Golden State wins the title, it will be its third championship in four years and the Warriors will be the first team to accomplish that since the Lakers won three straight titles from 2000-2002.