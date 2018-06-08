After a hard-fought win in Game 3, the Warriors have the chance to close out the NBA Finals with a win against the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday night.

Kevin Durant led the way for Golden State in Wednesday’s game with 43 points on 15-23 shooting, making up for poor performances from Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. LeBron was LeBron for Cleveland in third game of series, but the Cavs also got a stong contribution from Rodney Hood, who had 15 points in 26 minutes off the bench.

If the Warriors win, it would be their third championship in four years and the first time the NBA Finals ended in a sweep since 2007, when the Spurs swept LeBron’s Cavs. If Cleveland wins, Game 5 would be Monday in Oakland.

How to watch

Time: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN