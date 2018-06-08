President Donald Trump said Friday that the winner of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavaliers will not be invited to the White House for a visit.

Trump told reporters on Friday: ''I didn't invite LeBron James, and I didn't invite Steph Curry. We're not going to invite either team.''

The response comes after President Donald Trump disinvited the Eagles to a celebration at the White House for their historic Super Bowl win. Trump then held "A Celebration of America" instead, with Trump saying that the team disagrees "with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem."

In response to the Eagles news, the Cavaliers' LeBron James said, "That's typical of him. I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants to go anyway." Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and others echoed James' sentiment.

But Trump said he'd be happy to host the Washington Capitals, who just won the Stanley Cup.

He said: ''If they want to be here, it's the greatest place on Earth. I'm here. If they don't want to be here, I don't want them.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.