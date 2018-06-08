Warriors Sweep Cavs to Win Third Championship In Four Years

The Golden State Warriors have swept LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

By Chris Chavez
June 08, 2018

The Golden State Warriors won their third NBA championship in four years by sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on Friday night. The Warriors won Game 4, 108–85.

This marks the sixth title in franchise history. The Warriors won in 1947, 1956, 1975, 2015 and 2017. The 2015 title was also won on the road in Cleveland.

Kevin Durant, who was crowned Finals MVP, averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists in the series. Stephen Curry added averages 27.5 points, 6.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds in the Finals. Curry finished Game 4 with 37 points. 

The Warriors have now beat the Cavaliers in three of their four meetings in the NBA Finals.

LeBron James finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. He checked out of the game with 4:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. It could be his final game in Cleveland if he elects to become a free agent.

