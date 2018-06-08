LeBron James checked out of Game 4 of the NBA Finals with 4:03 remaining and Cleveland Cavaliers fans at Quicken Loans Arena broke out into "MVP!" chants.

The Warriors swept the Cavaliers to win their second consecutive championship title and third in four years.

James finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the 108-85 loss.

Cleveland gives LeBron a standing ovation as he leaves the court for what could be his last game in a Cavs jersey... pic.twitter.com/2sI5Tw53no — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2018

James has a $35.6 million player option for next season but could test free agency waters on July 1.