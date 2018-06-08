The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing for their season Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors hold a 3-0 lead in the series after Kevin Durant posted a playoff-career-high 43 points in a 110-102 victory in Game 3 in Cleveland.

Last season, these teams were in this exact position and the Cavaliers pulled out a 137-116 to see one more game and prevent Golden State from going 16-0 for the postseason. Now the Warriors are looking for a sweep once again as they try to become the first team to win three titles in four seasons since the Lakers in 2000-2002.

Andrew Sharp wrote about why Durant should leave the Warriors as they inch closer toward a second consecutive title and he and Ben Golliver discussed how the series should be viewed if Golden State is able to end it four games.

Andre Iguodala, the 2015 Finals MVP, will be back for a second straight game after missing six consecutive playoff contests due to a leg injury.

Game 4 will tip at 9 p.m. ET and you can stay posted here for updates throughout the game.