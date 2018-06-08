When Does LeBron James Hit Free Agency?

LeBron James hits free agency this summer, prompting one of the biggest decisions that will keep the sports world wondering.

Will James stay in Cleveland? Will he head to Philly or LA or Miami or Houston?

All these questions will be answered when he hits the free agent market in early July.

James has won three NBA titles and three Finals MVP awards. He's one two with Miami and one with Cleveland in 2016.

The Cavaliers and the Warriors are facing each other in the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive year. Golden State has won two of the three matchups.

Here's a breakdown of his possible options this summer from The Crossover.