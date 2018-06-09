Watch: Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry Have New Commercials to Celebrate Going Back-to-Back

Screenshot from @UnderArmour via Twitter

These new commercials for the Warriors two superstars will have you ready to lace them up and hit the court yourself.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 09, 2018

The Golden State Warriors used a 108-85 win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to clinch their second straight NBA title and their third in the last four years.

Kevin Durant was named the Finals MVP for the second consecutive year and Stephen Curry dazzled as he broke the record for most made three-pointers in Game 2 and then put up 37 to close out the series on the road.

Durant joined elite company with his back-to-back Finals MVP awards as only five other players in league history (LeBron James in 2012 and 2013, Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010, Shaquille O'Neal from 2000-2002, Hakeem Olajuwon in 1994 and 1995 and Michael Jordan from 1991-1993 and 1996-1998), and to celebrate, Nike put out a new ad.

For Curry, it's his third title in four years, and although the two-time MVP has not won a Finals MVP himself, Under Armour had a new ad for him as well.

The Warriors are the first team to win three title in four years since the Lakers won three-straight from 2000-2002.

