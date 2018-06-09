Nick Young is loving being an NBA champion.

Yes, it's only been about an hour, but that is more than enough time for Swaggy P to really figure out just what it means to be a part of a dynasty like the Golden State Warriors. Especially when you think about where he came from.

From losing to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs his rookie season with the Washington Wizards, to four years with the Los Angeles Lakers where he couldn't sniff the postseason, and the time he spent with the Clippers and 76ers in between those stops, everything that Swaggy P has gone through has set him up for this moment right here.

“I’ve came a long way, haven’t I? From getting snitched on, to putting a ring on” - @NickSwagyPYoung pic.twitter.com/rXL5i4PXT6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 9, 2018

The summer of Swag Champ is here people. He might not be walking around shirtless, but it's going to be fun.

Strap in and get your cameras ready to record every second of the Golden State Warriors parade and everything Swag Champ does this summer. But please, stop snitching.