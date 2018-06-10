Kevin Love: "I'd Love to Play With LeBron the Rest of my Career"

Although LeBron James is uncertain about his future, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love maintains that he wishes to stay with the team.

Speaking to WKYC, Love responded to rumors that he will be available in trade talks.

"People have been saying that for the past four years," Love said. "I knew that question would come, but I like to be here. I've always said that. Always wanted to win here."

He also said that he wishes to remain with LeBron James, who he has played with for the past four seasons.

"Obviously, I'd love to play with LeBron the rest of my career," Love added, "but that will be a choice that he makes."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Cavaliers will make Love available in trade talks if James leaves Cleveland.