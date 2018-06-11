Kobe Bryant on LeBron's Free Agency: "You Got to Figure Out a Way to Win"

Kobe maintains that titles mean everything.

By Nihal Kolur
June 11, 2018

Kobe Bryant knows a thing or two (or five) about winning championships.

When asked about LeBron James's free agency decision, Bryant told Bleacher Report's Howard Beck that he noticed the star's exhaustion in his efforts.

"I would say he's working too much," Bryant said prior to Game 3. "He should be doing less, actually."

Bryant maintained that legacies are built on titles and titles alone.

"All I thought about as a kid personally was winning championships," Bryant said. "That’s all I cared about. That's how I valued Michael. That's how I valued [Larry] Bird. That's how I valued Magic [Johnson]. It was just winning championships. Now, everybody's going to value things differently, which is fine. I'm just telling you how I value mine."

"If I'm Bron, you got to figure out a way to win. It's not about narrative. You want to win championships, you just gotta figure it out."

Bryant won five championships in his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Although he never left the team, Bryant did request a trade from the Lakers in 2006 in order to find a better situation to win a title.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)