With the NBA draft approaching in about two weeks, teams are lining up workouts with the top prospects and also doing their final preparation in what is expected to be a deep class.

The Phoenix Suns have the No. 1 overall pick and among the prospects they could select include Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III.

Latest Mock Draft

Here are the latest news and rumors about what teams are thinking and what moves will be made.

• The Cavaliers attended Michael Porter Jr.'s pro day in Chicago and also worked out guard Collin Sexton. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)

• Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said it is unlikely that the team trades the No. 1 pick. (Arizona Republic)

• Suns are looking to acquire second top–10 pick to draft Trae Young. Young led college basketball in points and assists last season. (Bleacher Report)