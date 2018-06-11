When is the Warriors championship parade?

The championship parade is one of the best traditions in sports.

Nearly one million fans are expected to attend the Golden State Warriors' championship parade, which will be held on Tuesday, June 12.

The Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals behind dominant performances from Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time on Broadway at 11th Street. It will end on Oak and 13th Street in Oakland.

NBC Sports Bay Area will cover the entire event, starting at 9:30 a.m.