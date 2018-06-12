The Warriors' Draymond Green and Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson exchanged beef throughout the NBA Finals. During the Warriors' parade on Tuesday, Green shared his thoughts on Thompson.

Green called some members in the league "soft" and opened up about an exchange between him and Thompson after a Finals game.

"After the game he tried to shake my hand, I said 'Tristan, we ain't cut the same,' " Green said.

🔥😯

Bad blood between Green and Thompson started in Game 1 after Cleveland was down 122-114 with 2.6 seconds left in overtime when Shaun Livingston missed a mid-range jump shot. Thompson didn't appreciate the attempted shot and was seen directing his elbow in Livingston's direction.

Thompson was called for a flagrant foul two and seemed confused by being ejected. The Warriors had words with Thompson, who shoved the ball in Draymond Green's face. A skirmish broke out as both teams were angry.

The beef continued in Game 3 when Thompson and Green were seen trash talking and getting in each other's faces during the first quarter. Both players were given technicals, but Green continued to get upset with officials.

Green and Thompson didn't seem to talk much after Game 4 either, when Green brushed past Thompson.

"I don't fuck with you"... Dray to TT after the Finals Sweep...

The Warriors swept the Cavaliers in four games to win their third NBA title in four years.