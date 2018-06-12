The Golden State Warriors will celebrate their 2017–18 NBA Championship with a parade through the streets of Oakland on Tuesday.

The parade is becoming a common occurrance as Golden State won its third title in the past four years with a four–game sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

City officials say that the parade will begin on Broadway at 11th Street and that fans can begin lining up on the parade route as early as 6:30 a.m. local time.

An estimated 1.5 million people sttended last year's parade.

Who's coming out on Tuesday for the Championship Parade? #StrengthInNumbers



Full event info available at https://t.co/UVGy6oV6Eq #DubNation pic.twitter.com/O2y2cVNTww — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 10, 2018

Date: Tuesday, June 12

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Television: NBA TV

Live Stream: NBCSportsBayArea.com