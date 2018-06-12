This summer's crop of free agents has teams on the cusp of championship aspirations excited for the future.

Among the free agents available this summer are Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul, New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins and perhaps the biggest free agent of them all, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

James' free agency is contigent on if he exercises the early termination clause in his contract by June 29. If he opts in, James will make nearly $36 million next season.

Durant, in this week's Sports Illustrated, says he looks forward to seeing where players will go.

“I want to see that movement,” Durant says. “I think it will make the league better.”

Free agency starts July 1, with the league' smoratorium ending July 6 where teams can start signing players and completing trades.