Kevin Durant: League Is Better When Players Move During Free Agency

Kevin Durant on this summer’s free agency: “I think it will make the league better.”

By Scooby Axson
June 12, 2018

This summer's crop of free agents has teams on the cusp of championship aspirations excited for the future.

Among the free agents available this summer are Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul, New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins and perhaps the biggest free agent of them all, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

James' free agency is contigent on if he exercises the early termination clause in his contract by June 29. If he opts in, James will make nearly $36 million next season.

Durant, in this week's Sports Illustrated, says he looks forward to seeing where players will go.

“I want to see that movement,” Durant says. “I think it will make the league better.”

Free agency starts July 1, with the league' smoratorium ending July 6 where teams can start signing players and completing trades.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)