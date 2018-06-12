Kevin Durant Wears $190 White Tee on Sports Illustrated Cover

KD's SI cover shoot shirt cost how much...? 

By Tim Hackett
June 12, 2018

Back-to-back NBA titles and back-to-back Finals MVPs is cause for a Sports Illustrated cover story. A cover story is cause for a fancy get-up. Kevin Durant dressed accordingly, sporting a spiffy...t-shirt? 

Yep. A t-shirt. But not just any t-shirt: this white Acne Studios brand shirt. Want to dress like one of the best basketball players in the world? If you've got $190 to spend on a single shirt, you could.

Durant has said he doesn't like to worry about looking fancy as he walks into arenas before games because it adds some extra stress to his pregame routine. 

"I feel as if a lot of basketball players, celebrities, put on this front that they're bigger and strong and different - that they're superheroes," Durant said. "I'm not a celebrity hooper. I don't care about money and fame...I like to play basketball."

All despair: it appears that the white shirt is now sold out.

 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)