Kyrie Irving and LeBron James produced one of the best moments in sports history as teammates, rallying from 3-1 down to win the 2016 NBA Finals against the mighty Golden State Warriors.

So, naturally, talks of a reunion between two of the league's best players have picked up as James approaches free agency.

Irving, who requested a trade from the Cavaliers last summer reportedly in an attempt to move away from James and lead his own team, was asked if he would be open to reuniting with LeBron on Tuesday.

Kyrie Irving on if he’d be open to reuniting with LeBron. "In this business, I've experienced it all and I've seen a lot so we'll see what management decides." Kyrie said he has not had any discussions about LeBron with management. pic.twitter.com/IzvjJIpv0j — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 12, 2018

Although LeBron has not yet decided where he will play next season, Boston is rumored to be a potential destination because of their cap room and future assets.

