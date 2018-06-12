LeBron James Free Agency Rumors: Where Will James Land This Offseason?

Here are some of the rumors related to LeBron James' free agency.

By Scooby Axson
June 12, 2018

The most coveted free agent this year is Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

The four-time NBA MVP can become an unrestricted free agent if he exercises the early termination option in his contract.

James must inform Cleveland of his intentions by June 29, and if he decides to opt in, he will make $35.6 million during the 2018–19 season and become a free agent next summer.

The 33–year–old is coming off a season where he made the All-NBA first team for the 11th straight year and led Cleveland to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight year, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors.

Here are some of the rumors on where James might be headed.

• Kevin Durant said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" he doesn't think that LeBron James will join the Warriors.

• Immediately after the sweep, James told reporters that he has 'no idea at this point' whether he's played his final game as a Cavalier.

• Amid talk about James' oldest son committing to play at a Los Angeles area high school, an official at the school said that he hadn't heard that news. (Spectrum SportsNet)

• Dwyane Wade thinks says James' free-agency decision will be about lifestyle. (Fox Sports Radio)

