The NBA draft is a week away with teams scheduled workouts with the top prospects and draft preparations entering its final stages.

The Phoenix Suns will select first in the June 21 draft barring any trades and are expected to take either Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton or Marvin Bagley III.

SI's draft expert Jeremy Woo projects the Suns to take Ayton with the first pick, the Sacramento Kings to pick Bagley III with the second pick and the Atlanta Hawks to select Jaren Jackson Jr. with the third pick.

Find his latest mock draft here.

Here are the latest news and rumors about the 2018 NBA draft

• Teams picking ahead of the New York Knicks have reached out to the team concerning their interest in Michael Porter, Jr. (ESPN.com)

• Multiple teams are looking to trade up for Jaren Jackson Jr. after his workout with the Suns. Jackson isn't expect to be on the board after the No. 5 pick. (ESPN.com)

• Forty-three international early entry candidates withdraw from the draft, leaving 79 collegiate and 12 international prospects early entry candidates. There are only 60 picks in the two round draft. (NBA.com)

• The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks are open to moving down in the draft. The Kings have the No. 2 pick and Dallas has the No. 5 pick. (The Ringer)

• The Los Angeles Clippers have interest in packaging the No. 12 and No. 13 picks to move up. (The Ringer)

• The Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams bringing in a large number of prospects for workouts.