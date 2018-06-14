Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said Kevin Durant "broke the league" when he joined the Warriors.

Garrett made the comments in an interview when he was asked if he watched the NBA Finals on WKRK-92.3 in Cleveland on Thursday.

Durant headed to Golden State in 2016, and he helped lead the Warriors to championships over the Cavaliers the last two seasons.

"You hopped onto a 73-9 team and he took the easy way out in my mind," Garrett said. "It's different when LeBron left. He went to (Miami to join) Wade and Bosh but it wasn't something that was already guaranteed, something you already knew was going to have immediate success. (James) had to gel and work things into place."

Garrett said he was too competitive "to try and ride on somebody's coat tails to get a W."

He added that the way to fix the NBA would be hard caps.