2018 NBA Draft Rumors: Latest News As Draft Approaches

Here's a look at the latest NBA draft news and rumors.

By Scooby Axson
June 14, 2018

The NBA draft is a week away with teams scheduled workouts with the top prospects and draft preparations entering its final stages.

The Phoenix Suns will select first in the June 21 draft barring any trades and are expected to take either Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton or Marvin Bagley III.

SI's draft expert Jeremy Woo projects the Suns to take Ayton with the first pick, the Sacramento Kings to pick Bagley III with the second pick and the Atlanta Hawks to select Jaren Jackson Jr. with the third pick.

Find his latest mock draft here.

Here are the latest news and rumors about the 2018 NBA draft.

• The Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks all could be looking to move up in the draft. (Dallas Morning News)

• The Lakers are looking to add a pick in the middle of the first round or trade up from the 25th pick into the middle of the first round. (The Ringer)

• There is a “growing belief” around the league that the Lakers have made a first-round promise to Maryland's Kevin Huerter. (The Crossover)

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)