The NBA draft is a week away with teams scheduled workouts with the top prospects and draft preparations entering its final stages.

The Phoenix Suns will select first in the June 21 draft barring any trades and are expected to take either Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton or Marvin Bagley III.

SI's draft expert Jeremy Woo projects the Suns to take Ayton with the first pick, the Sacramento Kings to pick Bagley III with the second pick and the Atlanta Hawks to select Jaren Jackson Jr. with the third pick.

Here are the latest news and rumors about the 2018 NBA draft.

• The Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks all could be looking to move up in the draft. (Dallas Morning News)

• The Lakers are looking to add a pick in the middle of the first round or trade up from the 25th pick into the middle of the first round. (The Ringer)

• There is a “growing belief” around the league that the Lakers have made a first-round promise to Maryland's Kevin Huerter. (The Crossover)