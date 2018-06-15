Trevon Duval, PG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6’2’’ | Weight: 190 | 8/3/98 (19)

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 5.6 APG, 1.5 SPG, 29.0 3FG%

Bio: Duval’s lone season in college didn’t go as smoothly as expected. He came to Duke as the No. 6 overall recruit in the high school class of 2017, according to the 247Sports Composite, but rather than using the platform offered by a blue blood national championship contender to cement his status in the first round of the draft, Duval took a back seat to the Blue Devils’ other elite prospects. Duke leaned heavily on projected lottery-bound big men Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr. for scoring, and in early February, head coach Mike Krzyzewski removed Duval from the starting lineup. Yet he did finish the season on a high note, scoring a team-high 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting in Duke’s loss to Kansas in the Elite Eight.

Strengths

• Plus physical tools for a point guard. Long, wiry frame. Has measured with a wingspan of 6’9.5’’.

• Top-shelf athlete with legit blow-by ability off the bounce. Doesn’t have trouble creating separation from defenders.

• Crafty dribbler who uses advanced moves to navigate in close quarters. Tight handle is a major asset when pressured on the ball.

• Tough to contain off the bounce. Can puncture defenses with drives to the basket.

• High defensive ceiling thanks to his length and quickness. Shouldn’t have a problem defending both guard positions in the NBA.

Weaknesses

• Needs to make major strides as a shooter to command respect from defenses. Poor free throw shooting percentage (59.6%) doesn’t bode well for his development as a three-point threat.

• Tends to get careless with the ball. Needs to cut down on reckless forays into the lane. More seasoned defenders won’t be fooled by intricate dribbling sequences.

• Turned the ball over on nearly a fourth of his possessions during ACC play last season.

• Defensive instincts/awareness don’t match his physical potential on that end of the floor. Impact tougher to gauge because he spent much of last season playing zone.

Highlights

Player comparison: Isaiah Taylor

Top-tier athleticism and physical tools give Duval the outline of a starting point guard in the NBA, but right now, it seems more likely that he tops out as a backup. His progression as a shooter will be critical.