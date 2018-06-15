Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6’5’’ | Weight: 200 | 7/31/98 (19)

Stats: 10 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 33.8 3FG%

Bio: Diallo had an opportunity to take a unique path to the NBA. After enrolling at Kentucky in January 2017, he didn’t suit up for the Wildcats the final three months of the 2016-17 season. He declared for the draft last spring without signing with an agent and tested well at the combine, recording a 44.5-inch vertical leap, but ultimately opted to return to Lexington for the 2017-18 season instead of becoming a “none-and-done” prospect. That decision may have cost him a place in the first round. Had Diallo stayed in last year’s draft, executives might have been willing to take a chance on a prospect with elite athleticism but no track record of college performance. His 37 games at Kentucky did little to ease concerns about his unrefined skill set.

Strengths

• Top-shelf athlete. Explosive leaper who thrives finishing above the rim.

• Dangerous driving at the basket in transition. Excels attacking scrambled defenses.

• Fair to argue that he was hurt by Kentucky’s lack of shooting last season. Should be more comfortable operating in offenses with better floor spacing at the next level.

• Terrific physical tools for his position. Wingspan measured at 7-foot.

• High defensive ceiling thanks to his length/quickness combination.

Weaknesses

• Rudimentary offensive skill set. Not a capable scorer from either side of the three-point arc.

• Poor free-throw percentage at Kentucky (61.1%) doesn’t inspire optimism about his long-range shooting. Also lacks consistency on his jumper mechanics.

• Not clear how he can help offenses in the half court. Can’t do all that much off the dribble beyond straight-line drives.

• Defensive impact lags behind his physical tools. Doesn’t have great instincts on that end of the floor.

Highlights

Player comparison: Gerald Green

Diallo’s potential as a transition threat on offense and switchable cog on defense is undeniable, but he won’t be able to get by on athleticism alone in the NBA.