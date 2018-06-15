Thomas wasn’t on the NBA radar when he arrived at Creighton as a three-star recruit in the class of 2015, and he didn’t get the exposure enjoyed by other draft hopefuls who played for blue bloods. Yet over the course of three seasons with the Bluejays, Thomas developed into a well-rounded wing prospect with the potential to slot into an NBA team’s rotation as a functional, two-way role player.

As a junior in 2017-18, Thomas anchored one of the best backcourts in the country alongside high-scoring teammate Marcus Foster. He also earned second-team All-Big East honors as well as his second consecutive conference defensive player of the year award.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Thomas’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton | Junior

Height: 6’3’’ | Weight: 200 | DOB: 5/8/96 (22)

2017-18 stats: 15.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 41.1 3FG%

Strengths

• Possesses excellent length for a shooting guard. Wingspan has measured at 6’10’’. Complements physical tools with intensity, high-effort level.

• Has the strength and agility to defend multiple positions. Physical in one-on-one coverage. Has good awareness on that end of the floor.

• Plus jump shooter with clean mechanics. Connected at high clips from the free throw line and beyond the arc during his last two seasons at Creighton.

• Might be able to function as an ancillary playmaker. Comfortable making simple reads and moving the ball.

Weaknesses

• Not an advanced ball handler or shot creator off the bounce. Doesn’t create much of his own offense. Has a high, loose dribble.

• Lack of top-shelf athleticism could hamper his ability to attack closeouts off the dribble and finishing in traffic

• More comfortable shooting off the catch than off the dribble. Not great making shots on the move.

• Overall lack of depth to his offensive game could require him developing into a lockdown guy to stay on the floor.

• Height may limit multipositional defensive versatility at the next level despite a long wingspan.

• Upside capped by his age and limited skills off the dribble.

Highlights

Player comparison: Norman Powell

Thomas’s 3-and-D potential is intriguing, and it’d be no surprise if we look up in a couple of years and see him serving as a useful two-way cog in the playoffs.