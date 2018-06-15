Warriors head coach Steve Kerr received a congratulatory text following Golden State's win over Cleveland in this year's NBA Finals.

"I don't want to be a name-dropper but I guess the one that kind of (surprised me) was Tiger Woods. That was pretty cool," Kerr said during an appearance on 95.6 The Game on Thursday. "He and I connected, last year, over our back problems and we stayed in touch."

The coach had back surgery in 2015 and has dealt with complications. In 2017, he had a spinal cord leak procedure. Woods has had four back surgeries since 2014.

Kerr had previously said he was "so happy" to see Woods back golfing since he understands the pain he's going through.

Woods is playing the U.S. Open at Shinecock Hills Golf Club.