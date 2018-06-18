2018 NBA Draft: Bruce Brown Scouting Report and Highlights

  • Where will Bruce Brown go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Chris Johnson
June 18, 2018

A team might have taken a flier on Brown in the first round of last year’s draft had he decided to declare as a freshman. Instead he elected to return to Coral Gables. Brown was expected to serve as the costar on an ACC championship contender and seen as a potential lottery pick, but a foot injury suffered in January derailed his sophomore season. Rather than return as a junior to shore up his place in the first round of a potentially weaker draft class, Brown opted to begin his professional career.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Brown’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Bruce Brown Jr., SG, Miami | Sophomore

Height: 6’5’’ | Weight: 195 | 8/15/96 (21)
2017-18 stats: 11.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.0 APG

Strengths

• Muscular frame with broad shoulders. Plays with a high intensity level and good toughness. You can tell he spends time watching Russell Westbrook highlights.

• Has the strength and mobility to be moved around for matchups on defense. Has the potential to guard three positions. Won’t get bullied by big wings.

• Decent feel operating out of ball screens. Has good playmaking instincts for a secondary ball handler.

• Eagerly attacks the rim. Invites contact on drives. Finishes with force.

Weaknesses

• Offensive success built more on strength than skill. Bodes poorly for matchups against bigger, stronger defenders in the NBA.

• Hasn’t proven he can be a reliable deep shooter. Percentages from the free throw line and behind the arc both decreased between his freshman and sophomore seasons at Miami.

• More of a powerful athlete than an explosive one. Could have a hard time shaking quicker defenders.

• Extremely old for the sophomore class after doing a high school prep year. Will turn 22 before the start of the season.

Highlights

Bruce Brown’s return to Miami could pay off in NBA draft (November 2017)

Player comparison: Sindarius Thornwell

Brown’s intensity and toughness will provide him an advantage over other rookies, but his offensive arsenal is fairly basic at this stage, and it’s not clear how much room he has to improve given his age.

