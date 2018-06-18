Born in Bosnia, Dzanan Musa possesses great size on the wing and a natural knack for scoring the ball. He’s earned a large stake in his club’s success over the past couple years, competing at a young age and evolving into Cedevita’s second-leading scorer. He was named the EuroCup’s Rising Star and won the Adriatic League’s Top Prospect award last season, and won Most Improved at last year’s Eurocamp. He’s has also had success playing for his country in FIBA youth competition, leading the 2016 U-17 World Cup in scoring with 34 points per game, including a 50-point performance.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Musa’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

Dzanan Musa, F, KK Cedevita

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 185 | DOB: 5/8/99 (19)

Stats (All competitions): 12.1 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 47.2% FG

Bio: Born in Bosnia, Musa possesses great size on the wing and a natural knack for scoring the ball. He’s earned a large stake in his club’s success over the past couple years, competing at a young age and evolving into Cedevita’s second-leading scorer. He was named the EuroCup’s Rising Star and won the Adriatic League’s Top Prospect award last season, and won Most Improved at last year’s Eurocamp. He’s also had success playing for his country in FIBA youth competition, leading the 2016 U–17 World Cup in scoring with 34 points per game, including a 50-point performance.

Strengths

• Decisive, efficient scorer with the ball in his hands. Shot 44% out of pick-and-rolls, 43.5% in spot-ups, 40% in isolation and 61.9% in transition. Totaled 47% from the field overall. Advanced for his age.

• Can shoot on the move. Comfortable pulling up off the dribble. Solid level of craftiness to his handle. Confident player.

• Known as an extremely competitive player who is highly motivated to make the NBA. Has become more unselfish as a passer.

Weaknesses

• Shot just 33.6% from three-point range. Overall shot selection needs to improve. Can shoot it, but will have to accept a smaller role where he can’t just kill possessions with long jumpers.

• Athletically average. Very thin and has a sort of hump in his back that affects posture. Has measured with a below-average 6’8” wingspan for his height. Unlikely to become a plus defender and may have trouble separating.

• Plays overly emotional at times and is still maturing into a pro. Somewhat of a divisive player in terms of attitude.

Highlights

Comparison: Wilson Chandler

Musa needs to refine his game and will have to figure out where he fits in but has the size and talent to become a supporting scorer on the wing. —