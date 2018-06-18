Knicks center Enes Kanter's father, Mehmet, has reportedly been charged by the Turkish government with "membership in a terror group," according to the Associated Press.

An indictment was issued in a Turkish court following an investigation into Mehmet, according to the Associated Press. Prosecutors will seek a sentence of five to 10 years when the case goes to trial, but it is unclear when the trial would begin, according to the Associated Press.

Enes learned of his father's arrest from Turkish media reports. The center has been outspoken against Turkey's current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and he believes that is why they're trying to punish his father. Enes has not spoken to his family because he does not want to put them in danger.

"No matter what happens, I will continue to keep fighting for human rights and freedom of speech, justice and democracy about all" Enes told Bleacher Report. "I will stand for what I believe in. All I'm doing is trying to be the voice of all those innocent people."

Mehmet was also arrested by the Turkish government last June, which Enes also attributed to his political views. Enes supports Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish spiritual leader that lives exiled in Pennsylvania. Turkey's government blamed Gulen for a failed 2016 coup against Erdogan, but Gulen denied involvement.

Mehmet told Turkish newspapers that he and his family had disowned their son.

Keep my family,innocent people in your prayers 🙏#DictatorErdogan 🇹🇷@RT_Erdogan pic.twitter.com/i7kK3mwKND — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) June 18, 2018

Last May, Enes was detained in a Romanian airport while traveling for a charity event. The Turkish government had issued a warrant for his arrest and claimed that he was part of a terrorist group. The government revoked Enes's passport, but he returned to the U.S. with a green card.

Around that same time, Enes said that he had no spoken to his father in almost two years. He worried that if he called his family, the government would listen to their calls and imprison them.

Enes has played in the NBA for seven years. He spent the 2017-18 season with the Knicks, where he averaged 14.1 points and 11 rebounds in 71 games.