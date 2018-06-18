2018 NBA Draft: Marvin Bagley III Scouting Report and Highlights

  • Where will Marvin Bagley III go in the draft? The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down his strengths, weaknesses and more in its in-depth scouting report.
By Jeremy Woo
June 18, 2018

After spending time at three different high schools, Marvin Bagley III reclassified to skip his senior year and attend Duke, where he put together a prolific statistical case as one of the draft’s top prospects and helped the Blue Devils to the Sweet 16.

Known for his high-energy game and unusual athleticism, Bagley continues to improve and expand his skills and could become a mismatch problem at the next level. His defensive struggles were somewhat exposed last season, but he remains a prospect with significant upside and room for growth. Bagley is the grandson of former NBA and ABA All-Star Joe Caldwell.

The Crossover’s Front Office breaks down Bagley’s strengths, weaknesses, NBA comparison and more in its in-depth scouting report.

2018 NBA Mock Draft 9.0: Trade Speculation Heats Up

Marvin Bagley III, F/C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 235 | DOB: 3/14/99 (19)
Stats: 21.2 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 61.4% FG

Strengths

• Terrific athlete. Coordinated. Moves like a wing and can face-up and get by opposing defenders. Strong body and runs the floor for easy baskets.

• Good finisher in traffic. Explosive enough to elevate over defenders and catch lobs.

• Elite offensive rebounder (averaged 4.0 per game). Aggressive in pursuit of the ball off the glass and rarely takes plays off. Quick first and second jump off the ground.

• Skill potential. Has a functional handle and shooting ability at an early stage of his development. Room to grow.

• Athletic enough to defend one-on-one in space. Potential to guard on the perimeter with more experience and coaching.

Weaknesses

• Poor defensive awareness. Has a tendency to ball-watch. His struggles in this area were a big part of Duke’s need to play a 2-3 zone.

• Not a rim protector. Averaged less than a block per game. Average wingspan (7’0”) for his height may leave him unable to defend NBA centers.

• Extremely lefthand dominant. Finishes almost everything going back to his left. Tall, athletic defenders may be able to sit on it.

• Has a hard, flat jumper. Made 39.7% of threes but just 62.7% of free throws. Touch is just OK. Without stretch-offense component, could end up stuck between positions.

Highlights

Read More:

The Case for Marvin Bagley as the draft’s prize jewel (August 2017)

Marvin Bagley at home as one of nation’s top players (July 2016)

Comparison: Amar’e Stoudemire

Bagley’s ability to run the floor and do damage around the basket are evocative of Stoudemire, another hyperathletic big who could be overpowering on offense but struggled defensively.

