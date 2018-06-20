Follow Thursday's NBA Draft With Crossover TV's NBA Draft Extravaganza

Crossover TV will give you live updates on all the action during Thursday night's NBA draft.

By Jenna West
June 20, 2018

Join Sports Illustrated during the NBA draft on Thursday, June 21, as they bring you the Crossover TV NBA Draft Extravaganza.

The draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where teams will determine the starting place for the careers of 60 NBA hopefuls.

Crossover TV will bring fans updates and analysis on all of Thursday night's action with a co-production featuring Open Floor's Ben Golliver and Andrew Sharp and Crossover TV's Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni.

Whether it’s a second screen experience or in place of the draft, the show promises to inform and entertain draft fans for the entire first round. We’ll have red-carpet interviews conducted by Madelyn Burke with draftees from the Barclays Center, and video features with Deandre Ayton, Trae Young, Marvin Bagley III and Lonnie Walker.

Crossover TV's experts will analyze each pick in real time while discussing the bigger picture and the wild NBA offseason to come. The pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET with the first pick coming around 7:35 p.m.

You can watch the draft show on SI.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Or view it live on fuboTV, where you can sign up for a free seven-day trial now.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)