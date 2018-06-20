Join Sports Illustrated during the NBA draft on Thursday, June 21, as they bring you the Crossover TV NBA Draft Extravaganza.

The draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where teams will determine the starting place for the careers of 60 NBA hopefuls.

Crossover TV will bring fans updates and analysis on all of Thursday night's action with a co-production featuring Open Floor's Ben Golliver and Andrew Sharp and Crossover TV's Matt Dollinger and Rohan Nadkarni.

Whether it’s a second screen experience or in place of the draft, the show promises to inform and entertain draft fans for the entire first round. We’ll have red-carpet interviews conducted by Madelyn Burke with draftees from the Barclays Center, and video features with Deandre Ayton, Trae Young, Marvin Bagley III and Lonnie Walker.

Crossover TV's experts will analyze each pick in real time while discussing the bigger picture and the wild NBA offseason to come. The pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET with the first pick coming around 7:35 p.m.

You can watch the draft show on SI.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Or view it live on fuboTV, where you can sign up for a free seven-day trial now.