The Hornets have reportedly traded Dwight Howard to the Nets for Timofey Mozgov, according to Yahoo Sports's Shams Charania.

The Hornets will also receive the Nets' second-round pick (No. 45) in Thursday night's draft and a 2021 second-round pick, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Howard, 32, played for the Hornets in the 2017-18 season, where he averaged 16.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 81 games. He currently has a three-year, $70.5 million contract, which he signed with the Hawks in 2016. He will make $23.8 million next season before becoming a free agent.

Mozgov, 31, currently has a four-year, $64 million contract, which he signed with the Lakers in 2016. The center only played in 31 games for the Nets last season, averaging 4.2 points per game.