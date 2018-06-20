The Hornets have reportedly traded Dwight Howard to the Nets for Timofey Mozgov.
The Hornets have reportedly traded Dwight Howard to the Nets for Timofey Mozgov, according to Yahoo Sports's Shams Charania.
The Hornets will also receive the Nets' second-round pick (No. 45) in Thursday night's draft and a 2021 second-round pick, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Howard, 32, played for the Hornets in the 2017-18 season, where he averaged 16.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 81 games. He currently has a three-year, $70.5 million contract, which he signed with the Hawks in 2016. He will make $23.8 million next season before becoming a free agent.
Mozgov, 31, currently has a four-year, $64 million contract, which he signed with the Lakers in 2016. The center only played in 31 games for the Nets last season, averaging 4.2 points per game.