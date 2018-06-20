NBA Draft 2018: Start Time, Pick Order, TV Channel Information

How to watch the 2018 NBA draft on TV or online on Thursday, June 21.

By Jenna West
June 20, 2018

The NBA draft is almost here. Teams will gather on Thursday, June 21 to determine where 60 NBA hopefuls will start their careers.

Lots of hype is building over who the Suns will draft with their first No. 1 overall pick in franchise history. The Suns are reportedly weighing whether to select Arizona's Deandre Ayton or Duke's Marvin Bagley III.

Other prospects expected to go early include Michael Porter Jr., who missed most of his lone season at Missouri due to back surgery, Luka Doncic, the European star coming from Real Madrid, as well as other top prospects like Mo Bamba and Trae Young.

This year's draft class is deep, but Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo has broken down where he thinks every player will land in his latest mock draft.

The draft will be held this year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

How do I watch?

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

Draft order

Here's the order for the first round, as of June 20 at 11 a.m. ET:

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Dallas Mavericks

6. Orlando Magic

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Los Angeles Clippers

13. Los Angeles Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets

15. Washington Wizards

16. Phoenix Suns

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. San Antonio Spurs

19. Atlanta Hawks

20. Minnesota Timberwolves

21. Utah Jazz

22. Chicago Bulls

23. Indiana Pacers

24.Portland Trail Blazers

25. Los Angeles Lakers

26. Philadelphia 76ers

27. Boston Celtics

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Brooklyn Nets

30. Atlanta Hawks

