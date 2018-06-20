How to watch the 2018 NBA draft on TV or online on Thursday, June 21.
The NBA draft is almost here. Teams will gather on Thursday, June 21 to determine where 60 NBA hopefuls will start their careers.
Lots of hype is building over who the Suns will draft with their first No. 1 overall pick in franchise history. The Suns are reportedly weighing whether to select Arizona's Deandre Ayton or Duke's Marvin Bagley III.
Other prospects expected to go early include Michael Porter Jr., who missed most of his lone season at Missouri due to back surgery, Luka Doncic, the European star coming from Real Madrid, as well as other top prospects like Mo Bamba and Trae Young.
This year's draft class is deep, but Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo has broken down where he thinks every player will land in his latest mock draft.
The draft will be held this year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
How do I watch?
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN.com
Draft order
Here's the order for the first round, as of June 20 at 11 a.m. ET:
1. Phoenix Suns
2. Sacramento Kings
3. Atlanta Hawks
4. Memphis Grizzlies
5. Dallas Mavericks
6. Orlando Magic
7. Chicago Bulls
8. Cleveland Cavaliers
9. New York Knicks
10. Philadelphia 76ers
11. Charlotte Hornets
12. Los Angeles Clippers
13. Los Angeles Clippers
14. Denver Nuggets
15. Washington Wizards
16. Phoenix Suns
17. Milwaukee Bucks
18. San Antonio Spurs
19. Atlanta Hawks
20. Minnesota Timberwolves
21. Utah Jazz
22. Chicago Bulls
23. Indiana Pacers
24.Portland Trail Blazers
25. Los Angeles Lakers
26. Philadelphia 76ers
27. Boston Celtics
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Brooklyn Nets
30. Atlanta Hawks