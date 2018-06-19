The draft is two days away, the Suns are practically on the clock, and speculation is swirling at its peak, as it does this time every year. The draft essentially signals the beginning of the NBA’s rumor season, as front office attempt to keep rival teams and the general public off their scent for as long as possible. What we can’t know right now is exactly how things will shake right now, but over the course of the last few weeks, the hierarchy and general flow of the draft has crystalized a bit. We’ll continue to update this mock draft as necessary over the next 48 hours.

While there’s not much semblance of legitimate, serious trade talks yet, trust that they continue to take place in earnest. If there’s been a theme to the past week, it’s that the majority of teams seem less tied down to their selections than usual. Teams in the top five are exploring moves downward, teams further down would love to move up, and it presently feels like any of the teams drafting from 12–17 could move off of their picks. Of course, the inability to truly account for trades are one of the inherent flaws of any mock draft, but this should at the very least offer a sense of the different possibilities on the table.

Of course, all indications are that the Suns will draft Deandre Ayton first overall. If the Kings end up keeping the second pick, which feels more likely at this point, signs point to Marvin Bagley being the choice. The Hawks at No. 3 are another team that could move down, but are thought by opposing teams to be down on Luka Doncic, who would be a strong fit with the Grizzlies at 4. The Mavericks’ decision on how to use No. 5 could determine a ton.

For the latest news, intel and pick projections, scroll down. For more in-depth prospect breakdowns, check out our comprehensive final Top 100 prospect rankings.

1. Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona | Fr.

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 260 pounds | Age: 19 | Last Mock: 1

Stats: 20.1 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 61.2% FG

Drafting first for the first time in franchise history, the Suns appear set to go with Ayton, who has been the top-rated prospect on our Big Board since the start of the season. He fits neatly into Phoenix’s personnel situation, will immediately be one of the most athletic centers in the league, and has the elite physical traits and skill set to become a star. He’ll immediately be one of the most athletic centers in the league and should produce on the glass and around the basket, and the Suns have Tyson Chandler under contract as a potentially ideal mentor for him. Ayton needs to improve defensively, but most around the league believe has all the tools to be a quality rim protector given time and coaching. There’s a sense Ayton may need to be pushed harder than some to reach his full potential, but he has perhaps the best chance of anyone in the draft to become a true franchise player.

2. Kings: Marvin Bagley III, F/C, Duke | Fr.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last: 2

Stats: 21.0 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 61.4% FG

Some speculation persists as to what the Kings will decide to do here, but there’s a level of skepticism that Sacramento will actually roll the dice on Michael Porter without first trading down, an option they continue to explore. Although members of their braintrust recently went to Spain to see Luka Doncic again, the Kings are still thought to be lukewarm and looking at frontcourt help. Of the available bigs, Bagley is the most likely to produce early in his career, and given the pressure to find production after their past draft struggles, it feels like the Kings will go this route if they don’t find a preferable deal to move down. Given that many teams view this draft as having a strong top group of seven or eight prospects, there may be less incentive than usual for other teams to give up a significant return to move into this spot. The best bet here is the Kings end up staying put and going with Bagley.

3. Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Michigan State | Fr.

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 18 | Last: 3

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.0 BPG

Armed with four desirable picks, the Hawks have also explored trade options for No. 3, including the potential of moving down. Atlanta is said to be conflicted about Luka Doncic, and while they do have interest in Trae Young, they likely won’t select him unless they’re able to move down. The situation is complicated by Dennis Schröder, who the team has made available for trades, according to league sources. He has been difficult for the Hawks to move due to concerns about his attitude and the $46 million remaining on his contract through 2021. Perhaps packaging their other draft picks could help convince a team to take Schröder, given he’s just 24, but finding a deal to move down and select Young would effectively kill Atlanta’s leverage, and make it that much harder to secure a passable return. If they keep the pick, Jackson’s defensive versatility and potential as an inside-out scorer would be a terrific fit with incumbent John Collins, who prefers to rebound and bang on the inside. Some scouts think he could end up as the best player in the draft when it’s all said and done.

4. Grizzlies: Luka Doncic, G, Real Madrid

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last: 4

Stats (all competitions): 14.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG

The Grizzlies are still viewed as the likely floor for Doncic, given ownership’s public emphasis on winning games next season and the fact he is the most NBA-ready player in the draft. He’s a terrific playmaker whose skills would be augmented by playing alongside passers like Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, and would help offer Memphis a cleaner pathway back to the playoffs. The Grizzlies could also consider gambling on Michael Porter Jr. here, but given that Chandler Parsons has appeared in just 70 games for Memphis while making more than $45 million over the last two years (and is under contract for two more), it’s easy to see there being hesitance at rolling the dice with another injury-prone small forward given the degree of opportunity cost at this spot. They’d be foolish to overlook Doncic here, who has a very fair argument at each of the three picks prior.

5. Mavericks: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri | Fr.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 5

Stats: 10.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 33% FG

There’s some talk that given the possibility of wooing a veteran big in free agency, the Mavericks have more interest in taking a perimeter player here if Bagley and Jackson are off the board. Porter is a risk, but fits with their personnel and offers enticing potential if he’s able to remain healthy and get close to his ceiling as a player. Dallas can also offer the benefit of an older roster with veteran leadership to help ease him in and couch against some of the maturity questions that surround him. Porter’s camp has been transparent with respect to his health, with interested teams now having had a chance to conduct their own medicals. Barring any last minute problems, it doesn’t seem he’ll fall far in the draft given his talent as a scorer, with Chicago frequently mentioned as a possibility. It’s worth noting that the Mavericks have cap flexibility, are said to covet Luka Doncic, and could be in position to either move up to draft him (potentially absorbing salary in the process) or trade down if they don’t love any of their options. This pick will presumably garner interest from teams looking to move into the top five, given the talent that will still be on the board.

6. Magic: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas | Fr.

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last: 6

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.7 BPG

Orlando sits in a tough spot here, with their level of confidence in the pick in essence dependent on someone they really like slipping out of the top five. If Bamba falls to them, he fits all of their preferred criteria—length, athleticism, intelligence and long-term potential. Bamba is almost certain to impact the game as a rim protector with his sheer, difference-making verticality. His offensive game is rudimentary, but his skill level and touch around the basket continues to improve and he might be able to space the floor as he becomes more confident in his jumper. If he’s off the board, the Magic will have to look much harder at gambling on Trae Young, given their need for a point guard and his potential to engineer a potent offense. His defensive shortcomings may not be the best fit under Steve Clifford, but Orlando has few long-term pieces on the roster and would at least have the benefit of being able to build around him piece by piece. Bamba seems like the ideal, realistic possibility at this spot.

7. Bulls: Wendell Carter, C, Duke | Fr.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 8

Stats: 13.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.1 BPG

The Bulls could be in position to make a deal here dependent on which of the top prospects falls to them and are also thought to be a team with real interest in Michael Porter if he’s available here. While Trae Young’s upside is worthy of consideration and actually doesn’t fit that poorly alongside Kris Dunn, Chicago can ensure they get value out of this pick by taking Carter, a high-IQ player who plays both ends of the floor and fits the Bulls’ past prototype when it comes to college prospects. He can slot into their rotation immediately and eventually partner with Lauri Markkanen in a highly skilled frontcourt pairing. Carter is widely viewed as a prospect with a high chance of reaching his full potential, and with few holes in his game.

8. Cavaliers: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma | Fr.

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 7

Stats: 27.4 PPG, 8.8 APG, 36.1% 3FG

Cleveland would pounce on an opportunity to select Young in the event he’s available here. Some scouts believe he’s the most skilled player in the draft, pound-for-pound, and would be a terrific piece to put in place regardless of what LeBron James decides to do in July. The Cavs have had a hole at point guard since dealing Kyrie Irving, and Young’s playmaking ability and three-point shooting are both viewed as elite skills. There’s risk here if Young can’t produce enough offense to overcome what he gives up defensively, but the flipside of that is a team will know exactly what it has to cover for and can build their roster accordingly. Young’s floor might be a little higher than some think, and he’s unlikely to slip past this spot.

9. Knicks: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama | Fr.

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 12

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 33.6% 3FG

There’s a growing sense that the Knicks have zeroed in on drafting a point guard at this spot, in spite of their clearer need for help on the wing. New York is high on Trae Young, but doesn’t expect him to be on the board at 9. Given Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s similarities to Frank Ntilikina, who it seems will continue to spend time playing off the ball next season, Sexton makes sense here. His ability to get into the paint and fearlessness on the big stage are a good fit with the Knicks, who took fliers on Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay but have neither under contract past 2019. Sexton has a lot of growth to do in order to run a team as a starting guard, but New York can afford him some time to figure it out. If they do opt for a wing, Kevin Knox’s name has come up as a candidate.

10. 76ers: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova | Jr.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 9

Stats: 18.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 43% 3FG

There’s been talk going around that the Sixers are trying to trade up from this spot and are targeting a player in the top five, but it’s unclear which prospect they’d view as enough of a fit with their current core. Without a top executive in place calling the shots, it would still be a bit of a surprise to see Philadelphia do anything drastic. If they keep the pick, one of the available wing players makes sense, with Bridges the most NBA-ready among them, a local product and a neat fit with their personnel. He doesn’t have star upside, but could certainly stand out within the right supporting role, one the Sixers can provide him with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid leading the line. Bridges will be able to knock down open threes, play in transition and defend a variety of opponents on the perimeter.

11. Hornets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky | Fr.

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 14

Stats: 14.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 1.6 SPG

The prevailing feeling among rival teams this week is that the Hornets are the absolute floor for Gilgeous-Alexander, whose predraft process has been noticeably quiet. As a tall, unselfish guard, he should become a valuable player in today’s league, able to help move the ball, match up against bigger wings and help space the floor as his shooting improves and his confidence grows. While Charlotte has yet to make clear their intent with Kemba Walker, Gilgeous-Alexander is young enough that he’ll benefit from extra development time and eventually be an ideal complement to fellow Kentucky product Malik Monk. If he shoots the ball well enough, he could fit alongside either one. He needs to get physically stronger, but has multiple pathways to being successful and has shown rapid improvement over the past year.

12. Clippers: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami | Fr.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 10

Stats: 11.5 PPG, 2.0 APG, 34.6% 3FG

It feels increasingly like there is no true home run situation for the Clippers with these two picks, given that they aren’t interested in a full rebuild and rostering two rookies on first-round deals might pose challenges. Of all the teams tied into trade rumors, Los Angeles feels most likely to deal at the moment. They’ve been pursuing opportunities but may not have enough to trade up into the high lottery, but even keeping one of the picks and using the other to move down or create extra value. Walker is one of the most athletic players in the draft and offers substantial scoring upside, although his feel has to improve on both ends of the floor. He makes sense as a long-term play in hopes he becomes a starting-caliber two guard.

13. Clippers: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M | So.

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 13

Stats: 10.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.6 BPG

Williams is in consideration for the Clippers here with DeAndre Jordan likely to test free agency, and would be a natural fit into a similar role down the line. He clearly has high-end talent, plays above the rim naturally and has more of a feel than people realize, but the concerns with him stem from inconsistency. Some teams see a potential starting center in Williams, but have doubts as to whether he has the work ethic and makeup tap into his full potential. He’s a big-time athlete and will fit into a rim-running, energy role, but needs to up his effort. If the Clippers don’t take Williams here, it’s possible he slips into the teens.

14. Nuggets: Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky | Fr.

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 12

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 34.1% 3FG

It could be smart for the Nuggets to move down in the draft from here if they’re able to offload some salary in the process, given an hefty extension for Nikola Jokic is likely imminent. There is also some talk that Denver is looking to move up toward the top of the draft, although it’s unclear what they would dangle in order to do so. Knox has a higher range variance than most of the top prospects and may fall to this part of the lottery. If he gets to Denver he’d be a natural fit given their long-term need for a wing, and uncertainty surrounding Wilson Chandler.

15. Wizards: Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State | So.

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 15

Stats: 17.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 36.4% 3FG

The Wizards could trade down from here and aim to shed salary if there’s nobody they love on the board. It’s also possible a prospect they like falls to them, with Bridges being one of those candidates. Though he’s a tweener, Bridges is a good rebounder and passable jump shooter who has potential to be versatile defensively. The Wizards’ frontcourt stands to get more athletic, and having Bridges in the rotation at forward could enable them to play smaller and faster—and to John Wall’s strengths—much more frequently. He’d be great value here if he slips.

16. Suns: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech | Fr.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 16

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 55.6% FG

The Suns are exploring using this pick, No. 31 and potentially another asset, to move up and land a second lottery pick, though it’s unclear if that would be enough to trade into a desirable spot. Viewed as one of the draft’s bigger home run swings, Smith is a jaw-dropping athlete without much of a résumé. The Suns could afford to take a chance here. Smith competes defensively, has a feel and passes the eye test, but has also demonstrated little to no ability to generate his own offense playing effectively at forward in his lone college season. He could become a high-flying two-way contributor, or he could flame out quickly if his guard skills don’t develop. It’s worth considering he measured at just under 6'3" in shoes at the combine. If a team can afford to gamble on talent, Smith is a good candidate and looks set to go in the teens somewhere.

17. Bucks: Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College | Jr.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 17

Stats: 20.4 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.9% 3FG

Robinson is among the prospects in consideration here for Milwaukee, and has become a first-round lock during the pre-draft process with his scoring ability, ability to play on or off the ball, and strong intangibles. His shooting and offensive versatility fits well in the backcourt next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he creates his own shot well off the dribble, changes speeds well and can put the ball in the basket from all three levels. Robinson needs to improve defensively, but appears a good bet to figure out a role and stick. He should become a stabilizing offensive factor in someone’s rotation. Depending on which players fall to this spot, the Bucks are also in position to trade down.

18. Spurs: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland | So.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 19

Stats: 14.8 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.7% 3FG

Kawhi Leonard speculation season has begun, but in the meantine, San Antonio is believed to be high on Huerter and should be in position to grab him here. Huerter shut down workouts weeks ago and according to league sources, the Lakers are the team that promised him at No. 25, but he’s not expected to fall that far. He’s one of the best shooters in the draft, and his size, feel and passing ability would seem to offer a level of safety and reasonable floor as a rotation wing. As long as his defense proves to be enough, Huerter should be able to carve out a career as a three-point threat and ball-mover.

19. Hawks: Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova | So.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 20

Stats: 13.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG

It’s unlikely the Hawks keep all four of their picks, but as they continue charting a direction it makes sense to add another ball-handler if Dennis Schröder isn’t in their long term plans. DiVincenzo’s athleticism, energy and ability to fill in at both backcourt spots has endeared him to teams after his breakout showing in March and at the combine, and it wouldn’t be a total shock to see him drafted a bit higher than this. If he shoots the ball a bit more consistently, he could be more than just a role player. He has to improve as a man-to-man defender and doesn’t consistently create great shots for himself, but he knows how to play with others and offers a bankable degree of value.

20. Timberwolves: Troy Brown, SF, Oregon | Fr.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 18 | Last: 18

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.6 SPG

If you’re sensing a trend here, the Wolves are yet another team that may be interested in moving off of their pick if there’s an opportunity to shed salary. Tom Thibodeau rarely gives rookies much leeway to begin with, but with some emphasis on winning sooner than later and after drafting a project last year in Justin Patton, it’s fair to reason the Wolves could find more immediate utility at this spot if they move it, unless there’s a player they love. If they stay put, adding a versatile wing like Brown who can help relieve pressure on their stars with his defense could be intriguing. While he can be too passive offensively, Minnesota as constituted is a situation that wouldn’t require him to score much out of the gate. If his three-point shooting can improve, he could deliver some value.

21. Jazz: De'Anthony Melton, G, USC | So.

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 24

Stats (2016–17): 8.3 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.9 SPG

Utah could lose Derrick Favors in free agency, but given the lack of quality frontcourt help at this spot, an athletic, defensive-minded player like Melton could be a good fit. He’s best paired off the ball alongside a creative guard, with long arms, active hands and a knack for forcing mistakes on the defensive end. His presence would take some responsibility away from Donovan Mitchell and enable the Jazz to try different looks in the backcourt, provided Melton’s improved three-point stroke holds up. He has a good sense of how to play in transition, but isn’t very good at finding ways to score in the halfcourt right now. He’s the type of flier that makes sense here.

22. Bulls: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State | Sr.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 22

Stats: 20.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.3 APG

It’s now widely known Hutchison has secured a first-round promise of his own, as we first reported following his decision to pull out of the draft combine. He completely shut down team workouts, and the general belief dating back to combine week is that Chicago is the team that promised him. Hutchison is a developed prospect who should be able to contribute immediately, and a lot of scouts are high on his tools, shooting ability, and capacity to play on and off the ball. He should slide into the rotation early on and find a way to make an impact.

23. Pacers: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Jr.

Height: 6'0" | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last: 23

Stats: 20.3 PPG, 5.8 APG, 43% 3FG

Holiday is tailored to lead a second unit, as he excels using ball screens and spotting up and has the moxie to help overcome his lack of size on the defensive end. Although Holiday doesn’t have star upside, he doesn’t have many holes in his game either, and having two successful brothers in the NBA will help him from a background standpoint. The Pacers have no long-term answer at point guard on the roster, and Holiday can be groomed for a rotation role as Darren Collison and Cory Joseph play out their contracts. He will have to fight hard to overcome his lack of size on the defensive end. Although Holiday doesn’t have star upside, he doesn’t have many holes in his game either, and having two successful brothers in the NBA will help him from background standpoint.

24. Blazers:Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech | So.

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 28

Stats: 18.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.8 SPG

Portland could use a defensive-minded perimeter player who can help space the floor, and Okogie fits that bill as someone the cap-starved Blazers can roster immediately and hope to get some level of contributions from as a rookie. He brings elite athleticism, defensive matchup versatility and streaky three-point shooting. As a young sophomore who’s still tapping into his talent, Okogie is an intriguing prospect who could easily become a useful two-way wing with better shot selection and polish.

25. Lakers: Keita Bates-Diop, F, Ohio State

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 | Age: 22 | Last: 31

Stats: 19.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Given the Lakers could be in for a busy summer, adding a player with some shooting and a level of versatility makes sense if they hang onto this pick. Los Angeles is thought by other teams to have promised this spot to Kevin Huerter, but they’ll likely have to move up if they want to acquire him. Bates-Diop’s shooting ability and length are traits teams can latch onto, and although he’s not a great athlete nor is he a perfect fit as a small-ball four, he might be a player who’s easy to plug into lineups given his ability to make jumpers and rebound. Bates-Diop could end up falling to the early second round, and his game is an acquired taste to a lot of scouts, but the fit makes sense here.

26. 76ers: Mitchell Robinson, C, Western Kentucky | Fr.

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last: 26

Stats (2016–17 HS): 25.7 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 6.0 BPG

This pick will be dependent on what direction the Sixers take at No. 10, but it’s fair to assume they address the perimeter if they keep that pick, then look elsewhere at this spot. It’s wholly unclear what happens with Robinson at this stage, but on raw ability most scouts believe he should be a first-rounder. He has the ability to become a force as a rim-running, shot-blocking center, but there are major questionmarks surrounding his decision to skip college basketball, how much skill he can actually develop and how much of his natural talent he’ll be able to access on a consistent basis. Teams will have to feel comfortable assuming the risk, and it’s still possible he falls to the second round. Robinson may have the widest range of any player available, but is absolutely worth a flier here.

27. Celtics: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Jr.

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21| Last: 34

Stats: 18.9 PPG, 4.6 APG, 40.8% 3FG

Boston is said to be looking for perimeter help at this spot, with Brunson and Grayson Allen among the players tied to this pick. Given the Celtics tend to favor cerebral, team-first players, he makes a lot of sense given the uncertainty over Terry Rozier’s long-term future. Brunson is essentially a can’t-miss role player at this spot. He’s mature, smart and skilled enough to hold his own, and he’s one of the draft’s elite players in terms of feel. He’ll have to work to overcome a gap in terms of athleticism, but his ability to post up other guards, space the floor and make reads could make him a useful player early in his career.

28. Warriors: Grayson Allen, G, Duke | Sr.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 22| Last: 25

Stats: 15.5 PPG, 4.6 APG, 37.0% 3FG

The Warriors seems likely to draft a wing here after getting strong results out of Quinn Cook at backup point guard, coupled with the fact Patrick McCaw is a restricted free agent and Jordan Bell and Damian Jones are under contract as young frontcourt pieces. Allen is the kind of readymade bench guy the Warriors would covet if available, and his shooting ability, toughness and experience level all make sense with their system. He’s not a point guard, but can spend a little bit of time on the ball and should be athletic enough to be decent defensively. Allen feels like a lock for the first round at this point, and is a clean fit here if he gets this far.

29. Nets: Dzanan Musa, SF, KK Cedevita

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18 | Last: 21

Stats (all competitions): 12.4 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 47.6% FG

Musa intends to come over to the NBA next season, and the Nets are a team that scouts Europe thoroughly and have a need for a scorer on the wing. Musa’s shooting ability and talent level as a scorer make him an interesting long-term piece. He’s known as an intense competitor and streaky-but-talented scorer who has some upside as he matures. Musa prefers to play with the ball in his hands and has some athletic shortcomings, which likely means he’ll have to adjust to a new role in order to succeed in the NBA. The word is he has some maturing to do as a teammate and person, and there are doubts about whether he’ll be able to adjust to his likely fate as a more of supporting player. It’s possible he slips closer to the back of the first round, or even early second.

30. Hawks: Melvin Frazier, G/F, Tulane | Jr.

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 30

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Given they have four of the first 34 picks in the draft, it’s possible someone other than the Hawks ends up drafting at this spot. Frazier has big-time tools, a workable jumper and a nearly 7'2" wingspan that are clearly appealing despite the fact he’s raw for an upperclassman. His game isn’t polished, but he does cover a ton of ground defensively. He has some bad habits and is more of a reactive than instinctive player who needs work as a decision-maker. His feel for scoring just isn’t that great. But if Frazier plays hard consistently, hits open threes and continues to generate extra possessions on the defensive end, he could certainly make it work.

31. Suns: Élie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last: 29

Stats: 13.8 PPG, 4.7 APG, 41.8% 3FG

Okobo is an athletic guard with size and scoring touch, and some ranginess on the defensive end. Scouts are split on where he should be drafted, but the first round is in play given how his long-term potential as a lead guard stacks up with his peers. If he’s willing to be stashed overseas next year, it seems more likely he goes in the top 30, but he’s said publicly he wants to come over to the NBA. It’s possible he ends up somewhere in the 20s.

32. Grizzlies: Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 40

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 39.4% 3FG

Wagner is another player with an outside chance at the first round, but whose NBA outlook can be divisive depending on who you talk to. His size and ability to shoot the three give him a chance to stick as a role player, following in the footsteps of many similar defensive-challenged but offensively talented big men.

33. Mavericks: Bruce Brown, G, Miami | So.

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last: 33

Stats: 11.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.0 APG

Should Brown slip to the second round, he could end up as a major steal. He was viewed as a potential mid-first rounder coming into the year, before poor three-point shooting and a season-ending injury hurt his stock. He’d be a strong choice for a team that wants to compete immediately and should be able to plug-and-play as a defensive-minded reserve. If Brown figures out his shooting woes to a passable degree, he should end up being more than that.

34. < Hawks: Anfernee Simons, G, IMG Academy | HS Senior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 36

Stats (2017 UnderArmour Association): 15.3 PPG, 41.4% 3FG

It feels like Simons is headed for the second round given his lack of experience and the uncertainty and variance involved in his long-term projection. Worst case, a team who believes in their G League staff, values roster flexibility and can afford to take some time to develop him will give him a guaranteed deal in this range.

35. Magic: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last: 43

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG

Although Diallo’s star has largely dimmed from a national perspective, he remains in the mix for a late first-round selection and should wind up going somewhere in the 30s based on his immense athletic talent and untapped potential. He’s still a couple years off from being ready for the NBA, but there’s little to no risk involved in this part of the draft, and teams love to hedge upside. He’d be a nice pickup for Orlando on the cheap here.

36. Knicks: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati | Junior

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 32

Stats: 13.0 PPG, 1.3 SPG, 37% 3FG

Evans is a potential role player with some shooting ability and solid defensive acumen, but who lacks an elite skill that would make him a bit more convincing as a first-rounder. It’s possible a playoff team sees an NBA-ready player in him and takes a chance late in the first. If not, there will be plenty of teams interested in taking fliers on wings in the second.

37. Kings: Rawle Alkins, G/F, Arizona | So.

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 37

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Alkins brings strength and athleticism as a power wing who competes on both ends of the floor but needs to continue working on his offensive skill set. That type of skill set could be attractive to Sacramento, who could use more defensive contributions from their wings.

38. 76ers: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia | Sr.

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 38

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 6.6 APG, 3.0 SPG

It feels like Carter will be a value pick anywhere he lands in the second round, with his elite on-ball defense giving him some level of floor as a bench guy. He can hit open three, handle the ball enough to initiate offense, and make opposing ball-handlers miserable. He’d be a great fit next to Ben Simmons.

39. 76ers: Issuf Sanon, G, Union Olimpija

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 170 | Age: 18 | Last: 34

Stats (Slovenian SKL): 6.0 PPG, 1.2 APG, 45.8% FG

The youngest player eligible for this year’s draft, Sanon was believed to be looking for a safe floor in the 30s in order to keep his name in, so it’s a fair bet he lands somewhere in this range. An athletic, competitive guard with physical potential on both ends of the floor, he’s a worthy stash option for a team like the Sixers that has no immediate use for all their players.

40. Nets: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 35

Stats: 15.1 PPG, 1.7 SPG, 41.1% 3FG

Thomas has a shot at landing in the late first round if a team is sold on his defense and shooting. He probably won’t slip any further than this range, but this serves to illustrate the depth of this draft, particularly in terms of backcourt players expected to be available between picks 25 and 45.

41. Magic: Shake Milton, G, SMU | Junior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 42

Stats: 18.0 PPG, 4.4 APG, 43.4% 3FG

Once seen as a potential first-rounder, Milton’s size and three-point shooting ability could provide substantial value in the second round. He’s not a superb athlete and needs to be more aggressive, but his length and skill level are arguably worth drafting ahead of some other guards in his range.

42. Pistons: Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Last: 41

Stats: 14.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 40.2% 3FG

Trent is a sharpshooter who still has plenty of time to expand his skill set, but there are lasting doubts about his athletic ability and questionable perimeter defense. He should be drafted in the second round and may have a chance to sneak into the late first if a team were to fall in love.

43. Nuggets: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 40

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 5.6 APG, 1.5 SPG

There are still teams willing to take fliers on Duval after a down year at Duke, and he does have big-time athleticism and defensive potential. His jump shot might be broken, though, and his decision-making skills are somewhat lacking. Those things will likely drive him into the early to mid second round.

44. Wizards: Omari Spellman, F/C, Villanova | Fr.

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 250 | Age: 20 | Last: 44

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 43.3% 3FG

Spellman needs to get in better shape, but is a highly intelligent player with a long frame and deceptive athleticism who has a chance to find an NBA home in the right situation. The draft’s perceived drop-off in role player talent happens somewhere in this range, depending who you ask.

45. Nets: Rodions Kurucs, SF, FC Barcelona

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 45

Stats (LEB Gold): 10.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 43.8% FG

The Nets were said to have interest in Kurucs in last year’s draft and may be able to get him with one of their second-rounders here, if they’re still inclined. Kurucs has some skill and talent on the wing, but has struggled to find consistent playing time overseas which has hurt his development.

46. Rockets: Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State | So.

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 46

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 5.2 APG, 44.2% 3FG

Houston can always use more shooters, and Shamet can certainly do that. While he’s not a superior athlete, he has some size, can play on or off the ball and should be able to space the floor adequately. Concerns about his athleticism and defense make him a likely second-rounder.

47. Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt, F/C, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: 39

Stats: 5.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 42.6% FG

There are rumors that Vanderbilt may have a promise somewhere in the second round, which would certainly have contributed to his decision to leave Kentucky, but it’s unclear which team. He will come with serious injury concerns, but has strong rebounding skills and could be a useful energy big. Vanderbilt struggles to shoot the three, which despite some ball skills probably keeps him from being much of a perimeter player.

48. Timberwolves: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas | Sr.

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 185 | Age: 23 | Last: NR

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 7.2 APG, 40.6% 3FG

Graham will enter the NBA as a readymade backup point guard after being thoroughly tested at Kansas. He plays both ends, can shoot open threes, but struggles to get into the paint and finish and is already 23. There’s not a ton of upside with him, but he might be able to help a team next season.

49. Spurs: Isaac Bonga, G/F, Fraport Skyliners

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Last: NR

Stats (German BBL): 5.8 PPG, 2.5 APG, 40.6% FG

Given he chose to enter the draft at age 18, it’s likely Bonga gets stashed somewhere in the second round by a team he’s comfortable with. He’s already put up solid numbers as a young point forward in Germany, and is a worthwhile prospect for a team to hold and track for the next couple of years.

50. Pacers: Justin Jackson, F, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last: NR

Stats: 9.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.9 APG

Once considered a potential fringe first-rounder, Jackson has a little bit of upside as a small-ball four who’s athletic enough to defend multiple positions and a good enough passer to play a bit on the perimeter. The big questions are his jump shot and ball skills, which will likely determine how long of an NBA look he’ll get.

51. Pelicans: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State | Sophomore

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last: 52

Stats: 19.6 PPG, 5.0 APG, 43.3% 3FG

Given the political nature of how the second round works, Carr may end up pushed down to the fringes of the draft after an extremely productive year at Penn State. He’s a solid scorer with playmaking skills but not a terrific athlete, and scouts have doubts about his defense and his jump shot mechanics.

52. Jazz: Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last: 47

Stats: 15.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG

Metu is another player who once sat on the first-round cusp and is now pretty firmly in the second, although he may end up benefiting from teams prioritizing big men higher up than this. He’s athletic and has some talent, but has never been as consistent as teams would like.

53. Thunder: Malik Newman, G, Kansas | So.

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 53

Stats: 14.2 PPG, 46.3% FG, 41.5% 3FG

Despite a strong year at Kansas, Newman is still on the cusp of the draft here given that the NBA doesn’t really need more scorers, particularly when they’re undersized two-guards. He could be someone’s flier late in the draft.

54. Mavericks: Kenrich Williams, F, TCU | Senior

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 23 | Last: 52

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.9 APG

While teams have concerns about Williams’ history of knee injuries, his intelligent game has earned him a lot of fans around the league. He doesn’t have to score to be effective. The Celtics, who don’t presently have a second-round pick, are a team that is frequently mentioned with him.

55. Hornets: Devon Hall, G, Virginia | Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 53

Stats: 11.7 PPG, 3.1 APG, 43.2% 3FG

Hall is another fringe player who has won teams over with his intangibles. Able to play on and off the ball, Hall is an intelligent, high-effort guy who will have a chance to overachieve and find a place in the NBA. He could be a strong two-way contract candidate.

56. 76ers: Kostas Antetokounmpo, F, Dayton | Fr.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Last: 54

Stats: 5.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.1 BPG

Giannis’s younger brother (obviously) seems likely to be drafted in the second round, with the added factor that he can play overseas to develop for a couple years given his Greek passport if he agrees to it. He has serious athletic tools, but a highly questionable feel for the game that limits his upside.

57. Thunder: Donte Grantham, F, Clemson | Sr.

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 215 | Age: 23 | Last: 57

Stats: 14.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 41.9% 3FG

There is a rumor that Grantham has a promise somewhere in the second round, and he’s viewed as a good two-way contract player. His season was cut short by an ACL injury, but he has some ability as a two-way wing player that will warrant a look.

58. Nuggets: Arnoldas Kulboka, F, Capo d’Orlando

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last: 64

Stats (All competitions): 8.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 37.6% 3FG

The Nuggets scout Europe as well as any team and have stashed an international second-rounder in each of the last four drafts. Kulboka has size, a smooth three-point stroke and isn’t a bad athlete, and at this end stage of the draft should warrant a selection. He needs to get stronger and expand his secondary skills to have a chance at contributing in the NBA.

59. Suns: Svi Mykhailiuk, G/F, Kansas | Sr.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last: 59

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 2.7 APG, 44.4% 3FG

Between his three-point shooting skills and the fact he could easily be stashed overseas due to his passport, Mykhailiuk should be in the mix at the back end of the draft for a team that needs to maintain roster flexibility. A native of Ukraine, he began his college career early at 17 and steadily improved into a key scorer for Kansas. Doubts about his defensive prowess and body type are warranted, and he’ll have to try and make it as a specialist.

60. 76ers: Tryggvi Hlinason, C, Valencia Basket

Height: 7’1” | Weight: 255 | Age: 20 | Last: 56

Stats (All competitions): 2.7 PPG, 1.5 RPG

On a quest to become the second-ever NBA player from Iceland, it seems like Hlinason will hear his name called after choosing to remain in the draft. A surprisingly mobile 7-footer, he’s a long shot to become an NBA contributor but is young enough that he’s worth stashing overseas for a team with extra picks like the Sixers.