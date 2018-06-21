The Bulls picked Boise State forward Chandler Hutchison with the 20th pick in the draft.
The Bulls selected Boise State small forward Chandler Hutchison with the 20th overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft.
In world of one and dones, Chandler Hutchison is a standout upperclassman. The 6”7” small forward was a consistent scorer and rebounder for the Broncos, as he averaged 20 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The two-time first team all Mountain West player has a maturity to his game that many of the younger prospects have yet to tap into, and is arguably one of the most NBA-ready players in the draft class.
• LIVE: 2018 NBA Draft Tracker
SI.com's Jake Fischer broke down Hutchinson's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the draft.
Strengths
• Hutchison is a plus playmaker for his size and position, often taking over lead ballhandling duties for the Broncos and setting up teammates.
• Strong player on or off the ball in transition with the ability to lead the break and get to the rim or find shooters and cutters filling lanes.
• Intelligent off-ball cutter who should fit seamlessly into a supporting role on the wing.
Weaknesses
• Hutchison’s defense is only so projectable at this point, having spent time in Boise State’s zone scheme.
• Jump shooting is a key questionmark. Followed a breakout 37.7% junior year by making 35.9% of threes as a senior. Made just 32.3% of total jump shots and is a so-so shooter off the dribble and on the move.
• At 22 Hutchison will be one of the oldest players selected in the first round should he go off the board early. He may lack star upside.