The Bulls selected Boise State small forward Chandler Hutchison with the 20th overall pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

In world of one and dones, Chandler Hutchison is a standout upperclassman. The 6”7” small forward was a consistent scorer and rebounder for the Broncos, as he averaged 20 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The two-time first team all Mountain West player has a maturity to his game that many of the younger prospects have yet to tap into, and is arguably one of the most NBA-ready players in the draft class.

SI.com's Jake Fischer broke down Hutchinson's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the draft.

Strengths

• Hutchison is a plus playmaker for his size and position, often taking over lead ballhandling duties for the Broncos and setting up teammates.

• Strong player on or off the ball in transition with the ability to lead the break and get to the rim or find shooters and cutters filling lanes.

• Intelligent off-ball cutter who should fit seamlessly into a supporting role on the wing.

Weaknesses

• Hutchison’s defense is only so projectable at this point, having spent time in Boise State’s zone scheme.

• Jump shooting is a key questionmark. Followed a breakout 37.7% junior year by making 35.9% of threes as a senior. Made just 32.3% of total jump shots and is a so-so shooter off the dribble and on the move.

• At 22 Hutchison will be one of the oldest players selected in the first round should he go off the board early. He may lack star upside.