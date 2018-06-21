Nets Select Dzanan Musa With No. 29 Pick in 2018 NBA Draft

The young Bosnian is ready to make an impact at the NBA level. 

By Ben Ladner
June 21, 2018

The Nets selected forward Dzanan Musa with the No. 29 pick of the 2018 NBA draft. 

The 6'9" combo forward will be the 13th player in NBA history to be born in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Still only 19 years old, Musa has played basketball professionally since 2014 and played for KK Cedevita in Croatia in 2018, averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Cedevita went 23-1 and won the championship in the Croatian Premier League this season. 

A skilled scoring threat, Musa projects as a valuable offensive piece in the NBA. SI.com's Jeremy Woo broke down Musa's strengths and weaknesses: 

Strengths

• Decisive, efficient scorer with the ball in his hands. Shot 44% out of pick-and-rolls, 43.5% in spot-ups, 40% in isolation and 61.9% in transition. Totaled 47% from the field overall. Advanced for his age.

• Can shoot on the move. Comfortable pulling up off the dribble. Solid level of craftiness to his handle. Confident player.

• Known as an extremely competitive player who is highly motivated to make the NBA. Has become more unselfish as a passer.

Weaknesses

• Shot just 33.6% from three-point range. Overall shot selection needs to improve. Can shoot it, but will have to accept a smaller role where he can’t just kill possessions with long jumpers.

• Athletically average. Very thin and has a sort of hump in his back that affects posture. Has measured with a below-average 6’8” wingspan for his height. Unlikely to become a plus defender and may have trouble separating.

• Plays overly emotional at times and is still maturing into a pro. Somewhat of a divisive player in terms of attitude.

