Joel Embiid Does Not Want to Be Compared to Deandre Ayton Because of Defense

Joel Embiid has no interest in hearing how the No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft stacks up to him.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 21, 2018

Deandre Ayton has not played a single second in the NBA, but he's already getting mentioned in Joel Embiid's tweets.

During Thursday's NBA draft, the 76ers All-Star let it be known that he does not want people comparing No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton to him. Embiid's reason for not wanting people to stack up his game next to Ayton's is that Ayton does not play one side of the game.

Embiid was named to the All-NBA second team and the All-Defense second team this season, and it seems that he doesn't expect Ayton to ever get one of those accolades.

Looks like we all have a reason to care about the next time the Suns and 76ers play each other.

