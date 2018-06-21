The Hawks selected shooting guard Kevin Huerter with the No. 19 pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

Huerter was a top 100 recruit in the class of 2016, and decided to attend Maryland over Notre Dame, Michigan, and Villanova.

Huerter has the potential to be a scorer that heats up quickly and provides a spark for the team. He was a dangerous shooter in his two years at Maryland, as he shot 41.7% behind the arc and averaged 14.8 points per game in his final year in College Park.

SI.com's Jeremy Woo broke down Huerter's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the draft.

Strengths

• Talented scorer with a nice variety to his game. Dangerous catching away from the ball but can also run the pick-and-roll. Extremely efficient player.

• Smooth, consistent jump shooter. Can pull up off the dribble. Shot 40.9% on all jumpers and 42.6% off the bounce. Career 56.1% shooter on twos and 39.6% from three. Skilled enough to get to spots and score at all three levels.

• High IQ passer. Not a ball-stopper. Career 3.4 assists per-36. Can play on the ball and make the right play.

Weaknesses

• Not a bad athlete and competes defensively but may struggle to defend bigger, more athletic wings. Needs to get stronger.

• Ball handling has improved but not going to blow by people with regularity. Likely limits him to a complementary scoring role.

• Lacks great length on the wing and won’t offer much matchup versatility on the defensive end, a critical component in the modern league.