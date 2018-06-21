Hawks Select Kevin Huerter with No. 19 pick in 2018 NBA Draft

Huerter might be able to provide an offensive spark.

By Will McCollister
June 21, 2018

The Hawks selected shooting guard Kevin Huerter with the No. 19 pick of the 2018 NBA draft.

Huerter was a top 100 recruit in the class of 2016, and decided to attend Maryland over Notre Dame, Michigan, and Villanova. 

Huerter has the potential to be a scorer that heats up quickly and provides a spark for the team. He was a dangerous shooter in his two years at Maryland, as he shot 41.7% behind the arc and averaged 14.8 points per game in his final year in College Park. 

SI.com's Jeremy Woo broke down Huerter's strengths and weaknesses ahead of the draft. 

Strengths

• Talented scorer with a nice variety to his game. Dangerous catching away from the ball but can also run the pick-and-roll. Extremely efficient player.

• Smooth, consistent jump shooter. Can pull up off the dribble. Shot 40.9% on all jumpers and 42.6% off the bounce. Career 56.1% shooter on twos and 39.6% from three. Skilled enough to get to spots and score at all three levels.

• High IQ passer. Not a ball-stopper. Career 3.4 assists per-36. Can play on the ball and make the right play.

Weaknesses

• Not a bad athlete and competes defensively but may struggle to defend bigger, more athletic wings. Needs to get stronger.

• Ball handling has improved but not going to blow by people with regularity. Likely limits him to a complementary scoring role.

• Lacks great length on the wing and won’t offer much matchup versatility on the defensive end, a critical component in the modern league.

