2018 NBA draft: Start Time, Broadcast Information, Live Stream

Find out what time the NBA draft starts tonight.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 21, 2018

After months of speculation and rumors, the 2018 NBA draft is Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. 

The draft starts at 7 p.m. ET, with the first picks coming around 7:35 p.m. ET.

The Suns have the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history. Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo says in his latest mock draft that teams are looking to trade picks up and down, but the Suns seem set on taking Deandre Ayton first overall. According to Woo, there is less certainty that the Kings will draft Marvin Bagley at No. 2.

But as the draft draws nearer, there is more uncertanity as to who will go when in the draft.

Watch the draft on ESPN or live stream at  WatchESPN.com.

Also join Sports Illustrated during the NBA draft as they bring you the Crossover TV NBA Draft Extravaganza. Crossover TV's experts will analyze each pick in real time while discussing the bigger picture and the wild NBA offseason to come. 

You can watch the draft show on SI.comFacebookTwitter and YouTube. Or view it live on fuboTV, where you can sign up for a free seven-day trial now.

