With the 2018 NBA draft just a few hours away, conversations are picking up steam as teams’ intentions become clearer and trade talks intensify. It’s time for another update to our mock draft, reflecting the latest information circulating around the league, all the way into the second round.

Trade chatter continues to swirl, but as is the nature of the beast, many deals are contingent on which players are available where, which means plenty of transactions will take place with teams on the clock, and different plans will be put in place dependent on which scenarios unfold. That uncertainty begins with the Kings at No. 2, who as of Wednesday night were not thought to have fully settled on a direction, debating between Marvin Bagley and Luka Doncic. The Hawks and Grizzlies have been at the center of trade talks for Nos. 3 and 4. And the way it’s going, expect a high level of movement throughout the night from the top on downward.

For more in-depth prospect breakdowns, check out our comprehensive final Top 100 prospect rankings.

1. Suns: Deandre Ayton, C, Arizona | Fr.

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 260 pounds | Age: 19 | Last Mock: 1

Stats: 20.1 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 61.2% FG

At long last, Ayton, who has been the top-rated prospect on our Big Board since the start of the season, will hear his name called first on Thursday night. The Suns were not in position to overthink this pick, needing long-term help up front, and value his star potential and freakish athletic ability. He has the elite physical skills and a budding inside-out game that could make him one of the best centers in the league. He should be able to produce on the glass and around the basket from day one. The Suns have Tyson Chandler under contract as an ideal mentor for a player who is very much still learning and tapping into his talent. Ayton needs to improve defensively, but the entire Arizona team struggled this season and most around the league believe he has the tools to be a quality rim protector, given time and coaching. There’s a sense he may need to be pushed harder than some to reach his full potential, but Ayton has perhaps the best chance of anyone in the draft to become a true franchise player.

2. Kings: Marvin Bagley III, F/C, Duke | Fr.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last: 2

Stats: 21.0 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 61.4% FG

It appears it won’t take long for things to get interesting tonight. The prevailing sense around the league earlier this week was that the Kings would end up staying put and select Marvin Bagley at No. 2. With the draft now less than 24 hours out, Sacramento’s decision process has come down to the wire amid ongoing debate within their front office, according to league sources. The Kings have explored trading down, and could still gamble on Michael Porter if they do it, but the conversation continued on Wednesday night between Bagley and Luka Doncic, who has some level of internal support. With arguments being made for both prospects, ownership, as is often the case with the Kings, is thought to have final say. There was interest in Michael Porter, but his long-term health risk, the presence of other top talent and the pressure to ensure a return on this pick always made that scenario a long shot. Bagley fits with their front line and is a perfectly viable route to take at this spot, but it’s possible the Kings come to regret passing on Doncic, who is the most NBA-ready player in the draft.

3. Hawks: Luka Doncic, G, Real Madrid

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last: 4

Stats (all competitions): 14.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.6 APG

The Hawks have discussions about trading this pick with a range of teams including the Mavericks and Magic, according to league sources. If the Kings go with Bagley at 2, Atlanta should have a rich market for Luka Doncic here and may well opt to trade the pick and move down. There is strong internal interest in Trae Young in the event that happens, and he’s likely to be available if they choose to do so. There’s also a possibility the Hawks keep the pick and end up selecting whichever of Doncic or Bagley is available. Doncic would be able to start for the Hawks immediately, and gives them another lead ball-handling option as Atlanta has soured on Dennis Schröder. He’d be a strong fit if the Hawks decide to go for it, and seems highly unlikely to fall out of the top three.

4. Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Michigan State | Fr.

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 18 | Last: 3

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.0 BPG

The Grizzlies are engaged in talks with a variety of teams about No. 4 and are widely known to be trying to unload Chandler Parsons’ unsightly contract in the process. It could be that Memphis no longer expects to have a shot at Doncic. Mohamed Bamba has gained major traction as a rumored trade target for teams all over the board. The Grizzlies may have some leverage negotiating down from here if Bamba and Jackson are both on the board, given that neither is likely to fall past Dallas or Orlando. If Memphis keeps the pick, Jackson would be the best prospect on the board in the eyes of some. It’s worth noting Wendell Carter is the only top-ten talent known to have worked out for Memphis and might be an option, particularly if they trade down.

5. Mavericks: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas | Fr.

Height: 7'0" | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last: 6

Stats: 12.9 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.7 BPG

It’s possible Dallas tries to move up to No. 3 from here, given the Mavs have long been tied to Doncic, but they have little to offer via trade unless they were to put Dennis Smith or Harrison Barnes on the table. Dallas would likely have to eat a bad salary to pull off the deal. Bamba is also now thought to be firmly in play for Dallas, but it feels like someone else may come up to get him. Regardless, the Mavs have a long-term need in the frontcourt as Dirk Nowitzki nears retirement. It feels like Bamba or Jackson may end up occupying this spot.

6. Magic: Wendell Carter, C, Duke | Fr.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last: 7

Stats: 13.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.1 BPG

The Magic have made attempts to move up to No. 3, offering this pick and at least one future first-rounder, as SI’s Jake Fischer reported yesterday. Speculatively, that may signal a belief that neither Bamba or Jackson, the two players who best fit Orlando’s prerogative, will fall to six. While the Magic have a need for star talent and might be tempted by Michael Porter or Trae Young, Orlando can also ill-afford to whiff on this selection. There’s a school of thought that Carter is one of the safest picks in the entire draft, and if the Magic are devoid of better options, it makes more sense to hit a double or triple rather than strike out. Orlando will likely have more opportunities to sift for a star in the next couple drafts, given their present trajectory.

7. Bulls: Michael Porter Jr., F, Missouri | Fr.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 5

Stats: 10.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 33% FG

There are definite scenarios where Porter is the player who ends up falling down toward the Clippers’ back-to-back picks, and those might be triggered in the event Chicago passes. The Bulls conducted their own medical on Porter well before the rest of the league, and are thought to have one of the better feels for his health situation. They have come up frequently as a potential soft landing spot for him. Porter’s camp has been transparent with respect to his health, but it’s still unclear exactly how teams view it, and it’s a complete case-by-case situation. There are also substantive concerns in some front offices about his maturity and adjustment to the pros. As many expected months ago, he’s probably the biggest wild card in the lottery. He offers enticing potential if he’s able to remain healthy and get close to his ceiling as a player.

8. Cavaliers: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma | Fr.

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 8

Stats: 27.4 PPG, 8.8 APG, 36.1% 3FG

Cleveland is thought to be in the market for a guard and a strong suitor for Young, who worked out for them over the weekend. Some scouts believe he’s the most skilled player in the draft and would be a terrific piece to put in place regardless of whether LeBron James leaves in July. The Cavs have had a hole at point guard since dealing Kyrie Irving, and Young’s playmaking ability and three-point shooting are both viewed as elite skills. There’s risk here if Young can’t produce enough offense to overcome what he gives up defensively, but the flipside of that is whichever team drafts him will know exactly what it has to cover for, and can build its roster accordingly. Young’s floor as a prospect might be a little higher than some think, and scenarios where he falls out of the top 10 are a bit harder to envision as long as the Cavs and Knicks keep their picks.

9. Knicks: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky | Fr.

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 11

Stats: 14.4 PPG, 5.1 APG, 1.6 SPG

At the moment, Gilgeous-Alexander seems increasingly likely to be drafted in the top 10, which would complete his meteoric six-month rise from hesitant freshman to confident floor general. Charlotte is viewed as the floor for him, and New York is thought to be interested. Reports have also linked him as a target for the Raptors if they find a way to trade into the lottery. As a tall, unselfish guard, he should become a valuable player in today’s league, able to help move the ball, match up against bigger wings and hopefully help space the floor as his shooting improves and his confidence grows. He needs to get physically stronger, but he has multiple pathways to being successful and has shown rapid improvement over the past year. In this scenario, Gilgeous-Alexander would pair with Frank Ntilikina and give the Knicks one of the rangiest, longest backcourts in the league, if not a particularly scoring-minded one. Collin Sexton and Trae Young will be in the mix here if available, and if the Knicks do opt to address their need on the wing, Kevin Knox has been frequently mentioned.

10. 76ers: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova | Jr.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last: 10

Stats: 18.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 43% 3FG

There’s been talk going around that the Sixers are trying to trade up from this spot and are targeting a player in the top five. By process of elimination and considering fit with their roster, they’re unlikely to be pining for one of the centers. Regardless, without a top executive in place calling the shots, it would be a bit of a surprise to see Philadelphia do anything drastic. If they keep this pick, one of the available wing players makes sense, with Bridges the most NBA-ready among them. He’s a local product, a neat fit with their personnel, and a name that’s been tied to this pick. He doesn’t have star upside, but could certainly stand out within the right supporting role, one the Sixers can provide him with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid leading the line. Bridges will be able to knock down open threes, play in transition and defend a variety of opponents on the perimeter—all things Philly needs.

11. Hornets: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky | Fr.

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last: 14

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 34.1% 3FG

Charlotte would love it if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fell here but may settle for Knox, who’s a viable long-term project at this point in the draft and can develop behind the Hornets’ veteran forwards for the next couple of seasons. Knox seems more likely to go in the 10–14 range right now, although he could be a direct beneficiary if Michael Porter ends up falling in the draft. Still just 18, Knox has age, body type and talent on his side and is nowhere near the player he’ll be in five years. He may have been under-utilized at Kentucky and has more ability still to show.

12. Clippers: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M | So.

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 13

Stats: 10.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 2.6 BPG

It feels increasingly like there is no true home run situation for the Clippers with these two picks, given that they aren’t interested in a full rebuild and rostering two rookies on first-round deals might pose challenges. Los Angeles feels likely to deal at least one of these picks, as packaging both to get as high as they’d like in the draft appears difficult. Keeping one of the picks and using the other to move down or create extra value seems like a more likely route for them. The Clippers don’t want to lose DeAndre Jordan in free agency, but Williams is in the mix for this pick and would be a natural fit into a similar role down the line. He clearly has high-end talent, plays above the rim naturally and has more of a feel than people realize, but the concerns with him stem from inconsistency. If the Clippers pass on Williams, it’s possible he slips into the mid-late teens.

13. Clippers: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama | Fr.

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 9

Stats: 19.2 PPG, 3.6 APG, 33.6% 3FG

If the Cavs and Knicks, who are thought to be in the guard market, both pass on Sexton, he may well make it to the Clippers. Whether Los Angeles opts to keep him or he becomes a trade target for another team, this seems like a spot where he could land. His ability to put pressure on the rim, draw contact and score, and a noted work ethic have some teams viewing him as a good bet to maximize his ability. Whether or not he ends up as a bonafide starting caliber guard depends on how much of a playmaker he can become (or wants to become).

14. Nuggets: Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State | So.

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 15

Stats: 17.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 36.4% 3FG

It could be smart for the Nuggets to move down in the draft from here if they’re able to offload some salary in the process (likely Kenneth Faried or Darrell Arthur), given a hefty extension for Nikola Jokic is likely imminent. Atlanta at 19 could be a natural trade partner. There has also been talk that Denver is looking to move up toward the top of the draft, although it’s unclear what they would dangle in order to do so. Though he’s a tweener, Bridges is a good rebounder and passable jump shooter who has potential to be versatile defensively. He’s also skilled enough to play the way the Nuggets prefer.

15. Wizards: Lonnie Walker, G, Miami | Fr.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 12

Stats: 11.5 PPG, 2.0 APG, 34.6% 3FG

Washington is facing another season in the luxury tax and could choose to move down lower in the first round and attach salary in the process. If the Wizards keep this pick and choose not to trade down, they have enough rotation security at present that they can afford to take whichever lottery-level falls to them. Walker’s athleticism and potential as a scorer are substantial and tantalizing. According to multiple league sources, a number of teams have flagged Walker’s medical, making him likely to slip toward the back of the lottery or out of it. While there’s not one glaring issue that puts him at immediate injury risk, there’s a varying degree of concern about how his frame will hold up long-term. Walker has been mentioned as a target for the Hawks, who have explored packaging draft picks to move into the late lottery.

16. Suns: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA | Jr.

Height: 6'0" | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last: 23

Stats: 20.3 PPG, 5.8 APG, 43% 3FG

The Suns are thought to be serious about Holiday after bringing him in for multiple workouts and will be positioned to draft him here if they choose. He’s had a strong predraft process and is viewed as a solid bet to become a useful rotation piece. Holiday is tailored to lead a second unit, as he excels using ball screens and spotting up and has the moxie to help overcome some of his lack of size. Having two successful brothers in the NBA helps his case, as teams expect they will get a reliable player and person when they draft him. Phoenix’s point guard situation is unclear with Elfrid Payton becoming a restricted free agent, and they can stabilize it at this spot.

17. Bucks: Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College | Jr.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 17

Stats: 20.4 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.9% 3FG

According to multiple league sources, the Bucks are extremely serious about Robinson and would likely select him here if available. He has become as big a winner as any prospect during the pre-draft process, given his scoring talent, ability to play on or off the ball and strong intangibles. His three-point shooting and role flexibility fits well in the backcourt next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Robinson creates his own shot well off the dribble, changes speeds well and can put the ball in the basket from all three levels. He needs to improve defensively, but appears a good bet to figure out a role and stick. He should become a stabilizing offensive factor in someone’s rotation.

18. Spurs: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland | So.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 18

Stats: 14.8 PPG, 3.4 APG, 41.7% 3FG

The Kawhi Leonard situation is hanging over the Spurs, but may not be a decision they rush into. San Antonio is thought to be high on Huerter, and it’s looking like they will be in prime position to grab him here if they choose. Huerter shut down workouts weeks ago and according to league sources, the Lakers are the team that promised him at No. 25, but he’s not expected to fall that far. He’s one of the best shooters in the draft, and his size, feel and passing ability would seem to offer a level of safety and reasonable floor as a rotation wing. As long as his defense proves to be enough, Huerter should be able to carve out a career as a three-point threat and ball-mover.

19. Hawks: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech | Fr.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last: 16

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 55.6% FG

The late teens are feeling like a sweet spot for Smith, a hyper-athletic project in need of serious skill development but with enough of a ceiling to become a starting-caliber player one day. He could become a high-flying two-way contributor, or he could flame out quickly if his guard skills don’t develop. If Atlanta sits on this pick, he would be a terrific upside play as they rebuild. If the Hawks can move up in the draft, he could be a target for the Clippers, Nuggets or Wizards.

20. Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo, G, Villanova | So.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 19

Stats: 13.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.5 APG

Minnesota is viewed as a possible landing spot for DiVincenzo if the team keeps its pick. A tough, athletic guard who can shoot, play with or without the ball and defend both backcourt spots, he arguably looked like the best overall player at the draft combine and locked himself into the first round. If he shoots the ball a bit more consistently, he could become more than just a role player. DiVincenzo has to improve as a man-to-man defender and doesn’t consistently create great shots for himself, but he knows how to play with others and offers a bankable degree of value. He wouldn’t fall much further than this, and could end up in the mid-teens depending on trades. The Warriors and Celtics are said to be interested, but would likely have to move up to grab him.

21. Jazz: Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last: 31

Stats: 13.8 PPG, 4.7 APG, 41.8% 3FG

Utah is likely eyeing a backcourt player here to pair with Donovan Mitchell, preferably one that can shoot. The Jazz are thought to have strong interest in Kevin Huerter, among others, but it’s unclear if he’ll fall to this spot. There is already an international flavor to this roster, and Okobo’s athletic tools and shooting stroke have made him a hot name in league circles going into the draft. There may be some recency bias that drives up his landing spot, but he worked out for the Jazz and could be worth a shot here, enabling Mitchell to spend more time off the ball. He’s said to have interest in coming to the NBA next season.

22. Bulls: Chandler Hutchison, SF, Boise State | Sr.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 22

Stats: 20.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 3.3 APG

The Bulls are in the market for a wing and are widely believed to have guaranteed Hutchison at 22. He completely shut down team workouts after pulling out of the combine and visited with the Bulls prior to that. There’s a chance another team moves to select him higher than this. Hutchison is a developed prospect who should be able to contribute immediately, and a lot of scouts are high on his tools, shooting ability, and capacity to play on and off the ball. He should slide into the rotation early on and find a way to make an impact.

23. Pacers: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech | So.

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last: 24

Stats: 18.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.8 SPG

Indiana could use perimeter depth and appears likely to take a guard at this spot, but there is also a possibility the Pacers deal it: they may look to flip it into multiple draft picks down the line. Okogie brings elite athleticism, defensive matchup versatility and streaky three-point shooting, and arguably possesses more upside than many of the other perimeter players in his range of the draft. As a young sophomore who’s still tapping into his talent, Okogie is an intriguing prospect who could easily become a useful two-way wing with better shot selection and polish.

24. Blazers: Troy Brown, SF, Oregon | Fr.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 18 | Last: 20

Stats: 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.6 SPG

The Blazers could really use a big, defensive-minded wing to help their team as constructed. Brown can help relieve pressure on their stars with his versatility, unselfishness and ability to spend time on the ball. He wouldn’t have to score much in Portland and has the right amount of upside to be more than worth a shot. If his three-point shooting can improve, he could deliver real value if he makes it to the 20s.

25. Lakers: Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18 | Last: 29

Stats (all competitions): 12.4 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 47.6% FG

Musa is a tricky player to peg, as the teams he worked out for (Denver, Indiana, Portland, San Antonio and Utah) aren’t particularly in need of his skill set. It’s possible he ends up falling toward the back or out of the first round, though his decision to stay in the draft at No. 18 suggests his camp has a level of comfort with his range. Musa is known as an intense competitor and streaky-but-talented scorer who prefers to play with the ball in his hands and has some athletic shortcomings. The word is he has some maturing to do as a teammate and person, and there are doubts about whether he’ll be able to adjust to his likely fate as a more of supporting player. He apparently hopes to come over to the NBA next season.

26. 76ers: De'Anthony Melton, G, USC | Fr.

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 21

Stats (2016–17): 8.3 PPG, 3.5 APG, 1.9 SPG

An athletic, defensive-minded player like Melton could be a good fit next to an oversized ball-handler like Ben Simmons, and if he made it to the Sixers he’d be a fascinating option. Melton is best paired off the ball alongside a creative guard, with long arms, active hands and a knack for forcing mistakes on the defensive end. He has a good sense of how to play in transition, but isn’t very good at finding ways to score in the halfcourt right now. Melton consistently making jumpers is a big key to his success.

27. Celtics: Grayson Allen, G, Duke | Sr.

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 22| Last: 28

Stats: 15.5 PPG, 4.6 APG, 37.0% 3FG

Allen is thought to be an option for Boston here, and his deep shot-making ability, toughness and experience all make sense with their system. Signs have pointed to the Celtics targeting backcourt depth, noting that Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart will be financially challenging to retain long-term. Allen isn’t a point guard, but can spend a little bit of time on the ball and should be athletic enough to be decent defensively. Allen remains a strong bet for the first round, and is a fit here if he makes it this far down. Keep in mind that the Celtics have a wealth of picks and players they could use to move up.

28. Warriors: Bruce Brown, G, Miami | So.

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last: 33

Stats: 11.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.0 APG

According to league sources, the Warriors are making calls to acquire a second draft pick in the 30s and could be angling to draft two young wing players to help round out their bench. After getting strong results out of Quinn Cook at backup point guard, coupled with Patrick McCaw being a restricted free agent and Jordan Bell and Damian Jones under contract as young frontcourt pieces, it’s their position of need. Brown is an intelligent player who would appeal to a team like Golden State despite his shooting struggles last season. If he can iron that out, he’s a Swiss–Army Knife backcourt player who competes hard, defends both guard spots and can play on or off the ball.

29. Nets: Isaac Bonga, G/F, Fraport Skyliners

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Last: 49

Stats (German BBL): 5.8 PPG, 2.5 APG, 40.6% FG

The Nets are said to locked in on a player they like at 29, and have rebuffed potential trades including this pick. Bonga mysteriously pulled out of the NBA’s Global Elite Camp in Treviso and is thought by some to potentially have a guarantee in the late first round. Connecting those dots, those signs could point to the Nets. Bonga’s thought to be stashable with Frankfurt for another season, but could also potentially come to the NBA next year in the right situation.

30. Hawks: Melvin Frazier, G/F, Tulane | Jr.

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 30

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Given Atlanta has four of the first 34 picks in the draft, it’s possible someone other than the Hawks ends up drafting at this spot. Frazier has big-time tools, a workable jumper and a nearly 7'2" wingspan—making him clearly appealing despite the fact that he’s raw for an upperclassman. His game isn’t polished, but he does cover a ton of ground defensively. He has some bad habits and is more of a reactive than instinctive player who needs work as a decision-maker. His feel for scoring just isn’t that great. But if Frazier plays hard consistently, hits open threes and continues to generate extra possessions on the defensive end, he could certainly make it work.

31. Suns: Keita Bates-Drop, F, Ohio State | Jr.

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 | Age: 22 | Last: 25

Stats: 19.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Bates-Diop’s shooting ability and length are traits teams can latch onto, although he’s not a great athlete nor is he a perfect fit as a small-ball four. The hope is he might be a player who’s easy to plug into lineups given his ability to make jumpers and rebound. He has a shot to go in the 20s, but his game is an acquired taste to a lot of scouts, and the fit makes sense in Phoenix as the Suns collect talent. That said, they may not keep all three of their draft picks.

32. Grizzlies: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati | Jr.

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last: 32

Stats: 13.0 PPG, 1.3 SPG, 37% 3FG

Given Evans’s skill set as a well-built, experienced wing who makes jumpers and defends, he should offer some utility wherever he lands. That said, some teams view him as a back-of-rotation guy and not a potential starter, and his lack of scoring feel and a true calling-card skill may lead him to may slip into the 30s. He would make sense in Memphis and may be able to give them minutes as a rookie.

33. Mavericks: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova | Jr.

Height: 6'2" | Weight: 190 | Age: 21| Last: 27

Stats: 18.9 PPG, 4.6 APG, 40.8% 3FG

Brunson is thought to be an option for some teams picking in the 20s, and is essentially a can’t–miss backup point guard. He’s mature, smart and skilled enough to hold his own, and he’s one of the draft’s elite players in terms of feel. He’ll have to work to overcome a gap in terms of athleticism, but his ability to post up other guards, space the floor and make reads could make him a useful player early in his career. The Mavericks will have their pick of quality talent at this juncture.

34. Hawks: Issuf Sanon, G, Union Olimpija

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 170 | Age: 18 | Last: 39

Stats (Slovenian SKL): 6.0 PPG, 1.2 APG, 45.8% FG

All signs are pointing to the Hawks stashing an international player with this pick if they keep it. Teams expect Sanon to be selected and stashed somewhere in the 30s. He will likely return to Olimpija next year, where he will be joined by Luka Samanic and Marko Simoniovic, two highly regarded international prospects who could be first-rounders in the 2019 draft. The other stash name mentioned at this spot is Rodions Kurucs.

35. Magic: Anfernee Simons, G, IMG Academy | HS Sr.

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last: 34

Stats (2017 UnderArmour Association): 15.3 PPG, 41.4% 3FG

If Simons falls out of the first round, this could be a landing spot given that he can effectively be stashed in the G League right away and that Orlando stands to take a gamble with these second-round picks. He offers some legitimate upside and is a worthy flier anywhere in the 30s. The Blazers have been mentioned as a team with interest, but given Portland’s lack of a G League (and known disinterest in developing its players there), it’s unclear if Simons would actually make sense for them.

36. Knicks: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton | Jr.

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 40

Stats: 15.1 PPG, 1.7 SPG, 41.1% 3FG

The prospect of international players going in the 30s is bound to push down some quality prospects. Thomas has a legitimate shot at landing in the late first round if a team is sold on his defense and shooting. His biggest issue is a lack of offensive creativity. He probably won’t slip too much further than this range, but this serves to illustrate the depth of this draft, particularly in terms of backcourt players expected to be available between picks 25 and 45.

37. Kings: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky | Fr.

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last: 35

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 43.0% FG

Diallo has some interest late in the first round and is not expected to fall far into the 30s. Teams still love his athletic tools despite a down year at Kentucky, and while he would benefit from G League time, he’s as quality a project as any player in this range given his tools. He would be a fairly strong value play for the Kings here.

38. 76ers: Mitchell Robinson, C, Western Kentucky | Fr.

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last: 26

Stats (2016–17 HS): 25.7 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 6.0 BPG

The Sixers may look to draft an international prospect with this pick and have already moved off No. 39, bringing their number of selections down to five. They could also choose to roll the dice with a prospect they can keep in the G League. It remains wholly unclear what happens with Robinson at this stage, and there is no real consensus as to where he might end up at the moment. He was scheduled to meet with the Clippers last week but ended up withdrawing from the workout due to an apparent minor injury. Robinson also met with the Nuggets on Monday. Those two teams have late lottery picks, but investing that degree of time and money in a player this risky is tough to envision. He is one of the most physically talented players available and could be a major coup if a team can orient his career in the right direction. Robinson has the ability to become a force as a rim-running, shot-blocking center, but teams’ background intel casts doubt on whether he’ll pan out.

39. 76ers: Rodions Kurucs, SF, FC Barcelona

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last: 45

Stats (LEB Gold): 10.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 43.8% FG

There was talk circulating a year ago that the Lakers attempted to promise Kurucs one of their picks at the end of the first round before he pulled out of the draft. Kurucs has also been frequently tied to the Nets, who pick one spot after this. L.A. acquired this pick from Philadelphia on Wednesday night, and may well be targeting him. Stashing a player overseas here makes sense given that Los Angeles is hoping to maintain maximum flexibility going into the summer.

40. Nets: Jarred Vanderbilt, F/C, Kentucky | Fr.

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last: 47

Stats: 5.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 42.6% FG

The Nets are rumored to have interest in Vanderbilt, and buzz has circulated for weeks that he received a promise to remain in the draft. Intel on his predraft process has been scarce, although his health is thought to be a reason why he did not work out for teams. It’s unclear if Vanderbilt even interviewed anywhere at all, and he also withdrew from the combine. Some think it’s possible that he’s the player Brooklyn wants to select at 29. Given his significant injury history and fragile legs, he would seem to be more desirable on a second-round deal devoid of the lengthier financial guarantee he’d command in the 20s. It’s possible the Nets could be targeting him here instead.

41. Magic: Shake Milton, G, SMU | Jr.

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last: 41

Stats: 18.0 PPG, 4.4 APG, 43.4% 3FG

Once seen as a potential first-rounder, Milton’s size and three-point shooting ability could provide substantial value in the second round. He’s not a superb athlete and needs to be more aggressive, but his length and skill level are arguably worth drafting ahead of some other guards in his range.

42. Pistons: Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke | Fr.

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19 | Last: 42

Stats: 14.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 40.2% 3FG

Expect the Pistons to select a wing here. Trent is a sharpshooter who still has plenty of time to expand his skill set, but there are lasting doubts about his athletic ability and questionable perimeter defense. He should be drafted in the second round and may have a chance to sneak into the late first if a team falls in love.

43. Nuggets: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia | Sr.

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last: 38

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 6.6 APG, 3.0 SPG

Carter was arguably the best defender in college basketball for the last couple of years and shut down everyone he matched up with at the combine. He’d be a strong fit as a backup point guard here, and while there is a case for him as high as the late 20s, he could slip in favor of prospects with more perceived upside if he makes it to the 30s.

44. Wizards: Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan | Jr.

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last: 32

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 39.4% 3FG

Wagner is another player with an outside chance at the first round, but his NBA outlook can be divisive depending on who you talk to. His size and ability to shoot the three give him a chance to stick as a role player, following in the footsteps of many similar defensive-challenged but offensively talented big men. The Wizards could immediately use a big that can space the floor.

45. Nets: Svi Mykhailiuk, G/F, Kansas | Sr.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last: 59

Stats: 14.6 PPG, 2.7 APG, 44.4% 3FG

Between his three-point shooting skills and the fact he could easily be stashed overseas due to his passport, Mykhailiuk seems likely to be drafted by a team that needs to maintain roster flexibility. A native of Ukraine, he began his college career early at 17 and steadily improved into a key scorer for Kansas. Doubts about his defensive prowess and body type are warranted, and he’ll have to try and make it as a specialist.

46. Rockets: Devon Hall, G, Virginia | Sr.

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last: 55

Stats: 11.7 PPG, 3.1 APG, 43.2% 3FG

Hall is a player who has won teams over with his intangibles and now appears like a strong second-round bet. Able to play on and off the ball, Hall is an intelligent, high-effort guy who will have a chance to overachieve and find a place in the NBA. The Rockets like guys with toughness and who can shoot.

47. Lakers: Rawle Alkins, G/F, Arizona | So.

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last: 37

Stats: 13.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 35.9% 3FG

Alkins brings strength and athleticism as a power wing who competes on both ends of the floor but needs to continue working on his offensive skill set. He has upside if he continues to improve as a defender, and could become a multi-skilled rotation player with a unique physical profile. For the Lakers he could be worth a bet if he falls into this range.

48. Timberwolves: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke | Fr.

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last: 43

Stats: 10.3 PPG, 5.6 APG, 1.5 SPG

There are still teams willing to take fliers on Duval after a down year at Duke, and he does have big-time athleticism and defensive potential. His jump shot might be broken, though, and his decision-making skills are somewhat lacking. Those things will likely drive him into the early to mid second round. If he were to get this far, Minnesota would be buying in at a bargain price, and his defensive ability and athleticism fits with what they like in guards. He wouldn’t have to score much here.

49. Spurs: Omari Spellman, F/C, Villanova | Fr.

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 250 | Age: 20 | Last: 44

Stats: 10.9 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 43.3% 3FG

Spellman needs to get in better shape, but is a highly intelligent player with a long frame and deceptive athleticism who has a chance to find an NBA home in the right situation. He would appeal to the Spurs with his skill level, passing and the floor-spacing element he can present. He has some fans in front offices, and teams that favor smart role players will likely eye him.

50. Pacers: Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State | So.

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last: 46

Stats: 14.9 PPG, 5.2 APG, 44.2% 3FG

While Shamet is not a superb athlete, he has some size, can play on or off the ball and should be able to space the floor adequately. Concerns about his athleticism and defense make him a likely second-rounder. The Pacers could use more shooting and find a decent bargain here for a player once considered a late first-round possibility.

51. Pelicans: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas | Sr.

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 185 | Age: 23 | Last: 48

Stats: 17.3 PPG, 7.2 APG, 40.6% 3FG

Graham will enter the NBA as a readymade backup point guard after being thoroughly tested at Kansas. He plays both ends, can shoot open threes, but struggles to get into the paint and finish and is already 23. There’s not a ton of upside with him, but he might be able to help a team next season. The Pelicans only have one pick and could use a player that can step in immediately in the back of their rotation.

52. Jazz: Kevin Hervey, F, UT-Arlington | Sr.

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last: N/A

Stats: 20.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.2 APG

Hervey’s history of knee injuries has led to concerns from teams, and he may slip into this part of the draft if he’s picked. His shooting ability and offensive skill level at his size could appeal to the Jazz, who have liked to deploy four-men who can space the floor around Rudy Gobert. He could potentially play either forward spot if he continues to shoot the three consistently.

53. Thunder: Chimezie Metu, F/C, USC | Jr.

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last: 52

Stats: 15.7 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG

Metu is another player who once sat on the first-round cusp and is now pretty firmly in the second, although he may end up benefiting from teams prioritizing big men higher up than this. He’s athletic and has some talent, but has never been as consistent as teams would like.

54. Mavericks: Justin Jackson, F, Maryland | So.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last: 50

Stats: 9.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.9 APG

Once considered a potential fringe first-rounder, Jackson has a little bit of upside as a small-ball four who’s athletic enough to defend multiple positions and a good enough passer to play a bit on the perimeter. The big questions are his jump shot and ball skills, which will likely determine how long of an NBA look he’ll get.

55. Hornets: Kenrich Williams, F, TCU | Sr.

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 23 | Last: 54

Stats: 13.2 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.9 APG

While teams have concerns about Williams’s history of knee injuries, his intelligent game has earned him a lot of fans around the league. He doesn’t have to score to be effective. The Celtics, who don’t presently have a second-round pick, are a team that is frequently mentioned with him. Williams would be a nice flier in this part of the draft.

56. 76ers: Kostas Antetokounmpo, F, Dayton | Fr.

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Last: 56

Stats: 5.2 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 1.1 BPG

Giannis’s younger brother (obviously) seems likely to be drafted in the second round, with the added factor that he can play overseas to develop for a couple years given his Greek passport if he agrees to it. He has serious athletic tools, but a highly questionable feel for the game that limits his upside.

57. Thunder: Donte Grantham, F, Clemson | Sr.

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 215 | Age: 23 | Last: 57

Stats: 14.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 41.9% 3FG

There is a rumor that Grantham has a promise somewhere in the second round, and he’s viewed as a good two-way contract player. His season was cut short by an ACL injury, but he has some ability as a two-way wing player that will warrant a look.

58. Nuggets: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State | So.

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last: 51

Stats: 19.6 PPG, 5.0 APG, 43.3% 3FG

It’s looking like Carr may end up pushed down to the fringes of the draft after an extremely productive year at Penn State. He’s a solid scorer with playmaking skills but not a terrific athlete, and scouts have doubts about his defense and his jump shot mechanics.

59. Suns: Arnoldas Kulboka, F, Capo d'Orlando

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last: 58

Stats (All competitions): 8.8 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 37.6% 3FG

Kulboka has size, a smooth three-point stroke and isn’t a bad athlete, and at this end stage of the draft should warrant a stash selection. He needs to get stronger and expand his secondary skills to have a chance at contributing in the NBA.

60. 76ers: Tryggvi Hlinason, C, Valencia Basket

Height: 7’1” | Weight: 255 | Age: 20 | Last: 60

Stats (All competitions): 2.7 PPG, 1.5 RPG

On a quest to become the second-ever NBA player from Iceland, it seems like Hlinason will hear his name called after choosing to remain in the draft. A surprisingly mobile 7-footer, he’s a long shot to become an NBA contributor but is young enough that he’s worth stashing overseas for a team with extra picks like the Sixers.