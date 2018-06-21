Being selected in the NBA draft is a great moment for any basketball player, but the difference between going No. 1 compared to No. 5 means a lot more financially than one might immediately assume.

Depending where players are selected, they will have a different scale to work off when negotiating their contract. The way it works is all first-round picks have a scet amount for how much they can make each season, but they are able to negotiate up to 120% of that amount, or end up with as little as 80% of that amount.

So, for No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns, the rookie scale is set at $6,746,400 for his first year, meaning Ayton can make as much $8,095,680 or as little as $5,397,120.

The scale for No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III and the Kings will start at $6,036,200. For No. 3 pick Luka Doncic, his scale for his first year will start at $5,420,500, while No. 4 pick Jaren Jackson Jr.'s scale starts at $4,887,200 and No. 5 selection Trae Young's scale opens at $4,425,600.

Check out the entire scale for the first-year of each contract for all 30 first-round picks below.

Selection Scale 120% 80% No. 1 $6,746,400 $8,095,680 $5,397,120 No. 2 $6,036,200 $7,243,440 $4,828,960 No. 3 $5,420,500 $6,504,600 $4,336,400 No. 4 $4,887,200 $5,864,640 $3,909,760 No. 5 $4,425,600 $5,310,720 $3,540,480 No. 6 $4,019,600 $4,823,520 $3,215,680 No. 7 $3,669,400 $4,403,280 $2,935,520 No. 8 $3,361,500 $4,033,800 $2,689,200 No. 9 $3,090,100 $3,708,120 $2,472,080 No. 10 $2,935,400 $3,522,480 $2,348,320 No. 11 $2,788,800 $3,346,560 $2,231,040 No. 12 $2,649,400 $3,179,280 $2,119,520 No. 13 $2,516,900 $3,020,280 $2,013,520 No. 14 $2,391,100 $2,869,320 $1,912,880 No. 15 $2,271,400 $2,725,680 $1,817,120 No. 16 $2,157,900 $2,589,480 $1,726,320 No. 17 $2,050,000 $2,460,000 $1,640,000 No. 18 $1,947,500 $2,337,000 $1,558,000 No. 19 $1,859,800 $2,231,760 $1,487,840 No. 20 $1,785,300 $2,142,360 $1,428,240 No. 21 $1,713,900 $2,056,680 $1,371,120 No. 22 $1,645,400 $1,974,480 $1,316,320 No. 23 $1,579,600 $1,895,520 $1,263,680 No. 24 $1,516,500 $1,819,800 $1,213,200 No. 25 $1,455,700 $1,746,840 $1,164,560 No. 26 $1,407,500 $1,689,000 $1,126,000 No. 27 $1,367,000 $1,640,400 $1,093,600 No. 28 $1,358,500 $1,630,200 $1,086,800 No. 29 $1,348,600 $1,618,320 $1,078,880 No. 30 $1,338,900 $1,606,680 $1,071,120

You can find out more about potential pay for rookie contracts here.