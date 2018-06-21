How does the rookie pay scale work and just how much does draft position impact it?
Being selected in the NBA draft is a great moment for any basketball player, but the difference between going No. 1 compared to No. 5 means a lot more financially than one might immediately assume.
Depending where players are selected, they will have a different scale to work off when negotiating their contract. The way it works is all first-round picks have a scet amount for how much they can make each season, but they are able to negotiate up to 120% of that amount, or end up with as little as 80% of that amount.
So, for No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns, the rookie scale is set at $6,746,400 for his first year, meaning Ayton can make as much $8,095,680 or as little as $5,397,120.
The scale for No. 2 pick Marvin Bagley III and the Kings will start at $6,036,200. For No. 3 pick Luka Doncic, his scale for his first year will start at $5,420,500, while No. 4 pick Jaren Jackson Jr.'s scale starts at $4,887,200 and No. 5 selection Trae Young's scale opens at $4,425,600.
Check out the entire scale for the first-year of each contract for all 30 first-round picks below.
|Selection
|Scale
|120%
|80%
|No. 1
|$6,746,400
|$8,095,680
|$5,397,120
|No. 2
|$6,036,200
|$7,243,440
|$4,828,960
|No. 3
|$5,420,500
|$6,504,600
|$4,336,400
|No. 4
|$4,887,200
|$5,864,640
|$3,909,760
|No. 5
|$4,425,600
|$5,310,720
|$3,540,480
|No. 6
|$4,019,600
|$4,823,520
|$3,215,680
|No. 7
|$3,669,400
|$4,403,280
|$2,935,520
|No. 8
|$3,361,500
|$4,033,800
|$2,689,200
|No. 9
|$3,090,100
|$3,708,120
|$2,472,080
|No. 10
|$2,935,400
|$3,522,480
|$2,348,320
|No. 11
|$2,788,800
|$3,346,560
|$2,231,040
|No. 12
|$2,649,400
|$3,179,280
|$2,119,520
|No. 13
|$2,516,900
|$3,020,280
|$2,013,520
|No. 14
|$2,391,100
|$2,869,320
|$1,912,880
|No. 15
|$2,271,400
|$2,725,680
|$1,817,120
|No. 16
|$2,157,900
|$2,589,480
|$1,726,320
|No. 17
|$2,050,000
|$2,460,000
|$1,640,000
|No. 18
|$1,947,500
|$2,337,000
|$1,558,000
|No. 19
|$1,859,800
|$2,231,760
|$1,487,840
|No. 20
|$1,785,300
|$2,142,360
|$1,428,240
|No. 21
|$1,713,900
|$2,056,680
|$1,371,120
|No. 22
|$1,645,400
|$1,974,480
|$1,316,320
|No. 23
|$1,579,600
|$1,895,520
|$1,263,680
|No. 24
|$1,516,500
|$1,819,800
|$1,213,200
|No. 25
|$1,455,700
|$1,746,840
|$1,164,560
|No. 26
|$1,407,500
|$1,689,000
|$1,126,000
|No. 27
|$1,367,000
|$1,640,400
|$1,093,600
|No. 28
|$1,358,500
|$1,630,200
|$1,086,800
|No. 29
|$1,348,600
|$1,618,320
|$1,078,880
|No. 30
|$1,338,900
|$1,606,680
|
$1,071,120
