The Heat's Dwyane Wade said he would like to be on the ownership side of the NBA, he said in a story from Bloomberg's Joel Weber's.

"I'm not going to try to buy a team," Wade said. "I don't have that kind of bread, but I definitely want to be a part of a great ownership group. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is all about players being involved in an ownership capacity. You've got players like Grant Hill involved in the Atlanta Hawks. Shaquille O’Neal is involved in the Sacramento Kings. It's definitely something that I've talked about, some of my friends have talked about. But, first of all, I’d have to be retired. When that time comes..."

The 12-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion doesn't want to be a part of an existing team though; he wants to bring Seattle's team back.

"I want Seattle's team, the Sonics, to come back," he said. "I think Seattle is a great basketball town. I would love to be a part of that."

The 36-year-old Wade's aspirations outside of basketball are mainly in business and pursuing a lifestyle brand with ventures in wine, compression gear and more.

He said his blueprint businessman was Magic Johnson, so he took the opportunity to meet with him and ask questions to gain career advice.