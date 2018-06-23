Dwyane Wade Would Like to Bring Back Seattle SuperSonics

Wade doesn't want to be a part of an existing team though; he wants to bring Seattle's team back.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 23, 2018

The Heat's Dwyane Wade said he would like to be on the ownership side of the NBA, he said in a story from Bloomberg's Joel Weber's. 

"I'm not going to try to buy a team," Wade said. "I don't have that kind of bread, but I definitely want to be a part of a great ownership group. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is all about players being involved in an ownership capacity. You've got players like Grant Hill involved in the Atlanta Hawks. Shaquille O’Neal is involved in the Sacramento Kings. It's definitely something that I've talked about, some of my friends have talked about. But, first of all, I’d have to be retired. When that time comes..."

The 12-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion doesn't want to be a part of an existing team though; he wants to bring Seattle's team back.

"I want Seattle's team, the Sonics, to come back," he said. "I think Seattle is a great basketball town. I would love to be a part of that."

The 36-year-old Wade's aspirations outside of basketball are mainly in business and pursuing a lifestyle brand with ventures in wine, compression gear and more. 

He said his blueprint businessman was Magic Johnson, so he took the opportunity to meet with him and ask questions to gain career advice. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)