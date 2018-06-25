The Denver Nuggets will decline a team option on center Nikola Jokic to make him a free agent and plan to sign him to a five-year, $146.5 million deal, reports Yahoo! Sports' Shams Charania.

The team option was worth $1.8 million for the 2018–19 season.

In his third NBA season, the 23–year-old Jokic set career highs with 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds for Denver, who won 46 games in the Western Conference but still failed to make the playoffs.

Jokic led Denver in points, rebounds assists and field goal percentage this season.