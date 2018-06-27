NBA Free Agency Rumors

Get the latest news on the free agency of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard.

By Scooby Axson
June 27, 2018

Days before free agency officially starts, NBA teams are already making moves and shedding salary to create as much cap space to sign an intriguing crop of free agents.

Decisions still have to be made for some players who can opt in or out of the final year of their contracts.

LeBron James, Paul George and DeAndre Jordan are among the stars who must make a decision by Friday concenrning player options.

• NBA Free Agency 2018: Top 50 Players Available

Unrestricted free agents can agree to deals on July 1 but can't officially sign contract until 12 p.m. on July 6.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

• After being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Washington Wizards for Marcin Gortat, Austin Rivers opts into the final year of a three-year deal for $12.65 million. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Derrick Favors says he wants to re-sign with the Utah Jazz. (Salt Lake Tribune)

• The Golden State Warriors extended a $1.7 million qualifying offer to guard Patrick McCaw. (Chris Haynes, ESPN.com)

• The Pistons will not extend qualifying offer to two-way player Kay Felder. Felder becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1. (Detroit Free Press)

