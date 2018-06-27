Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon was promoted to the front of the bench to fill the vacancy of James Borrego, who left to become the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced.

The promotion moves her to the front row of coaches' seats on the sidelines. Hammon previously sat in the row behind the bench during games.

Hammon became the first female full-time assistant coach in NBA history when she was hired in 2014 – a first for female coaches in all four of the major American sports.

Spurs center Pau Gasol wrote an article in The Player's Tribune that applauded Hammons' skills as a coach.

Before joining the Spurs four years ago, Hammon played in the WNBA for 16 years and earned six WNBA All-Star distinctions. This offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly planned to interview her for a head coaching position.