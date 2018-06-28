NBA Free Agency Rumors: Paul George Opts Out of Contract

Get the latest news on the free agency of LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

By Scooby Axson
June 28, 2018

Time is running short for potential free agents with early termination options in their contracts to make a decision about where they want to play next season.

Meanwhile, the market for San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard is heating, with as many as four different teams inquiring about the All-Star, with the Los Angeles Lakers leading the pack.

NBA Free Agency 2018: Top 50 Players Available

Unrestricted free agents can agree to deals on July 1 but can't officially sign contracts until 12 p.m. on July 6.

Here are the latest news and rumors from around the league.

7 a.m.

• Paul George informs Thunder that he is opting out of final year of contract. (ESPN.com)

• The Dallas Mavericks are exploring trade possibilities with the Los Angeles Clippers for DeAndre Jordan. Jordan can opt out of his contract, but must do so on by Friday. (The New York Times)

• The Celtics and Spurs have held talks about Leonard, but those discussions have not gone far. (Boston Herald)

• The Lakers are no rush to sign first–round pick Mo Wagner. Wagner can be included in an trade moving forward as he is unsigned. (ESPN)

• The Lakers extended a $5.6 million qualifying offer to forward Julius Randle. (The Associated Press)

• The Cavaliers to extend $3.4 million qualifying offer to Rodney Hood. (Cleveland.com)

• The Lakers contacted the Spurs on Wednesday about pursuing Kawhi Leonard. This is the first contact between the teams after the Spurs "shut the door" on the Lakers initially. (ESPN)

• The Cavaliers have picked up Kendrick Perkins's option for the 2018-19 season, but his contract is not guaranteed for the time being. Cleveland would have to guarantee Perkins's contract if they wanted to include it in a trade. (ESPN)

