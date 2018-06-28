Jalen Rose Calls Out Chris Webber as Fab Five Beef Heats Up Again

Screenshot/Twitter

The latest Fab Five beef comes after Chris Webber accepted Jim Harbaugh's invitation to be an honorary Michigan football captain.

By Jenna West
June 28, 2018

The Fab Five beef between Jalen Rose and Chris Webber continues to heat up. 

Six days after coach Jim Harbaugh asked Webber to be an honorary Michigan football captain for the upcoming season, Rose and Webber have exchanged jabs yet again.

After Webber accepted Harbaugh's offer, Rose said he was "elated" by the news but shaded Webber with his reaction.

"I'm elated by this news by this news. I'm not surprised by this news and, respectfully, it's calculated, because he understands that he is a Hall of Fame-level player. And he has to turn around the thoughts of a lot of media members who didn't select him. So, to me, I see this as the first step of him reigniting his Hall of Fame candidacy for public consumption."

Webber responded while appearing on Sway in the Morning and revealed that he's writing a book and working on his own documentary. He wasn't a part of ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary The Fab Five.

"When he broke that code, to — what I feel — further his career, that hurt me as a man. ...To give them what they want and become one of them now, when you can always be yourself and hold your integrity, that really hurt me. We're brothers so I love him, but he was on some bull----."

Rose didn't take a liking to Webber's comments, so he fired back on Thursday morning on his ESPN show Get Up.

"Everything that I've said about the journey at the University of Michigan and about the Fab Five was a 'we' thing, not a 'me' thing...I don't need to talk about him to further his career. I don't sell out, I am not a media shill, I do not sell my soul in order to talk about sports on television."

It doesn't sound like their beef will end anytime soon.

