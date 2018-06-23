Chris Webber will be an honorary captain for a Michigan home football game during the upcoming season.

Webber accepted coach Jim Harbaugh's invitation on Friday when they both were on The M Zone on WTKA 1050-AM in Ann Arbor.

"I want to make an official invitation to Chris," Harbaugh said. "I want you to be an honorary captain to the Michigan football team next season."

"Coach, you know that's no problem," Webber said. "I'm definitely honored, and as you know, and getting to speak to you over the years, I love what you've done with the program and good luck. And yeah, I will definitely be a part of it. ... You know I would do anything for you. The No. 4s at Michigan need to stick together."

Webber, a part of the Fab Five, left Michigan after his sophomore season in 1993 to enter the NBA draft. He was banished from Michigan's campus for 10 years after being implicated in a NCAA investigation for accepting improper benefits from booster Ed Martin. In 2002, Webber pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury about taking money from Martin.

Michigan also self-imposed sanctions on the men's basketball program, forfeiting wins from Webber's two seasons. The school also removed their 1992 and 1993 Final Four banners from Crisler Center.

Webber's ban from campus was lifted in 2013, but he has not made any appearances at the school or in Ann Arbor.

It is undetermined as to which game Webber will serve as honorary captain.