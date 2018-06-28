Watch: Joel Embiid Dunks on Mo Bamba and Says 'Welcome to the F******* League'

Embiid and Bamba were playing in a pick-up game in L.A.

By Jenna West
June 28, 2018

Joel Embiid is welcoming Mo Bamba to the NBA, sort of.

The two were seen playing a game of pick-up in Los Angeles when Embiid dunked on Bamba. Embiid yelled "Welcome to the f******* league!" as he walked away from the basket. The other men on the court laughed after Embiid's statement.

Bamba didn't seem to be bothered by Embiid's "welcome."

Bamba was drafted sixth overall by the Magic in last week's NBA draft. In his lone season at Texas, Bamba averaged 12.9 points with 10.5 rebounds in 30 games.

The forward will play for the Magic's summer league team. Their first game is July 6.

During the spring, Bamba worked out in Philadelphia with Embiid, who texted the Texas big man some advice during the season.

