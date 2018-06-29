Report: Mavericks Decline Dirk Nowitzki’s $5 Million Option

The Mavericks have declined Dirk Nowitzki’s $5 million option for the upcoming season to make him a free agent.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 29, 2018

The Mavericks have declined Dirk Nowitzki’s $5 million option for the upcoming season to make him a free agent, reports The New York Times' Marc Stein. 

According to Stein, the mutual decision is to maximize the salary cap space of the team during the offseason. Nowitzki is expected to get a new contract in July. Dallas is reportedly going after Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, and will look to DeMarcus Cousins and Clint Capela if Jordan doesn't work out, according to Stein. 

The 40-year-old center will enter his 21st in the league — an NBA record for the longest career spent with one team. He is a 13-time All-Star, and he's won an MVP and NBA Finals MVP.

Nowitzki averaged 12.0 points and 5.7 rebounds this past season. He underwent ankle surgery in April, but plans to play his 21st season

